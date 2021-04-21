Share the truth















You know, the other day the TV was on playing the news in my office and it stated that there was a meteor that was going to come so close to the earth that it may actually put this entire planet out of its misery. For a small moment, all the dreary dark and disgusting news stopped. The clouds parted and the sun shined through feeling the warmth of the sun on my face, the hope that soon all of this would be over.

But… the meteor never came and king Fauci keeps showing up on the television set going back and forth about what the sheep are supposed to believe today. Leaving me here writing to all of you while imprinting my forehead deeper and deeper into the wood grain of my desk, because yes… everything is stupid.

COVID sent us all into a completely different world last year, turned our free nation into a police state. Telling people that they have to wear muzzles over their faces, how late you could stay out at night, how many people you could have over, and how far you had to be from everyone else.

For a small while, we did what we were told. This was all new, we didn’t know how deadly COVID was, how it was spread, the precautions to take, or even how to treat it. Therefore I can’t really blame anyone for the first few months of this, because we were all learning, testing, and trying to come to grips with the reality of the situation.

That was the problem though wasn’t it. They told us to listen to the “experts” and to place our trust in what they told us, some of us did, and some didn’t. The thing is, there were no experts, how in the world can there be an expert on a disease that just recently emerged from a virology lab in China?

Fauci, criticized us for wearing masks, claiming that “they won’t do anything to stop the spread and we should save them for medical professionals” and then a few weeks later he’s telling us “You all need to wear masks!” At first I sort of gave him the benefit of the doubt, because the virus was so new, maybe he was changing his directives based on incoming information. But, now we all should realize that this is nothing more than a massive power grab to keep you all dependent on the government for your precious $1,200 “stimulus” checks.

While you were scraping in the cushions of your couches for spare change so you can make ends meet, king Fauci was making a comfortable $417,608 (Source: Forbes) making him not only the highest paid doctor in the federal government, but the highest paid out of all 4 million federal employees. Don’t you worry though, it’s all for your well being, its all to make sure you’re safe from a disease that has a 99% survival rate. He only has your best interests at heart.

Thanks to Donald Trump initiating operation “Warp Speed” that helped create a vaccine for this virus in record timing is nothing short of a miracle. The part where everything gets stupid is the conversation around the vaccine as to whether it’s safe or not to take.

Now look, before you go off throwing a fit, I’m truly not blaming a single average person whether they take the vaccine or not. Rather, all of my blame is on the political elites of both sides. This whole thing has gotten so darn political that I’m convinced that if this virus had a 40% survival rate, some people would not take the vaccine just to virtue signal to their political base, and as they breath their final breaths, they wheeze, “but at least my political party is proud”.

It’s idiots like Fauci and the media, but I repeat myself, that have thrown us into this mess. They tell us to get the vaccine through one side of their mouths while telling us that after we get the vaccine we can still be carriers of it, and we need to remain quarantined. So does the dumb thing work or not? If it works, then I’ll take it and get on living a normal life, if your telling me I need to social distance and wear a mask after getting it then obviously the vaccine doesn’t work, and I’m not going to pump myself full of Kung Flu, to appease king Fauci.

The confusion surrounding the vaccine, has left everyone adhering to whatever information their political party is putting out there without leaving any real, solid, foundational evidence of the vaccine one way or the other unless you really dig for it. When I say dig for it, I’m not talking about reading articles put out by your favorite “insert political party here” outlet, I’m talking about non-political doctors that are giving their findings, and reading actual case studies on this vaccine as well as the virus.

Just so you know where I’m at on this whole stupid thing is that I’m a young healthy dude, who will be totally fine getting COVID. Considering I know more about the WuFlu than I do about this vaccine, I feel more comfortable contracting COVID than some chemical cocktail. In that same breath, I’m not discounting the vaccine nor do I think of anybody less for getting the vaccine, we are all grownups and we can all make our individual choices, and with how absolutely jacked up the information is in regards to the vaccine, I find it hard holding the average individual accountable.

I really recommend checking out this podcast with Dr. Nan Hayworth who attended the same school as Fauci and get her take on the vaccine. We tried asking her as deep of questions as we could in regards to how the vaccine works, and it was really eye opening for myself, and I think it was for many others who tuned in. Take in as much information as you can, dig deep for the answers, but most of all take the choice for yourself, not your political identity.

-The Shoe.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













