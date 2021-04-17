Share the truth















Imagine sitting in a car waiting for the Covid vaccine and the guy two cars down starts having seizures after getting his jab. Now, imagine the guy in the car next to him gets the jab and passes out with medics trying to revive him through the window. There’s no need to imagine it as someone caught it on video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Zeta Attlast Vision 🇪🇹🇬🇷🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@zetaattlast)

In case you’re locked out of Instagram (as I am), here’s the recording on Rumble:

Anecdotal videos of vaccine side-effects have had a hard time reaching the surface. Facebook either puts a warning on them or removes them. This one seemed to slip through on Instagram, though it likely won’t last for much longer if it gets many more views. On Twitter, it was essentially non-existent and I won’t even try to upload it to YouTube. That’s the sad state of affairs in the vaccine information war.

Here is the original post for posterity without edits:

Less than 5 minutes from getting God knows what injected inside them the two people to my left starting having seizures. First the gentlemen in the red car was watching in shock as the driver next to him was having a seizure. Little did he know he would have one right after him. I called the medics to help him. They have a procedure where after you get the shot you have to wait in the car for 15 min and if something goes wrong to honk your horn and someone will show up. Well these folks to my left just passed out into seizures with no warning. If someone didn’t notice (in this case it was me) these folks would just continue having seizures. This policy must change. I told the (women) in charge she ignored me I told another man he pointed me back to the women in power like he can’t do nothing. Smh

Folks this happened within 5 minutes of them getting the first round of Moderna!

This is something else folks. Don’t shoot your self up with this over something that has 99.8% recovery rate. Look what happened to these guys! In front of my eyes y’all. I WITNESSED IT ALL HAPPEN! (God planted me there this morning) for me to see this to show y’all!

This was just one minute of a 10 minute situation. I only filmed the end after the medics came!

The beginning was much more chaotic. It was like a wave of seizures jumping from car to car and mine was next!

I’ve never seen anything like this! I was like I hope they don’t turn into zombies cuz a buddy of mine forced by his (mother) to get the shot was in the back seat and he just got shot up with this stuff. I drove him there and back. Didn’t get the shot nor would ever get it

I was like bro look at me in my eyes sit where I can keep my eyes on you. Lol seriously tho

The whole time I was like this is it. The zombie apocalypse. Those Qanon folks was right all along lol 🐸

Folks don’t do this to yourself

Just don’t do it!

You see we don’t know what 5 months 5 years what this does to you… if it can bring healthy young men to instant seizures…

As always

The Messenger

Zetaman

If those in favor of the Covid vaccine, including Big Tech and mainstream media, want to discuss and debunk evidence we find, so be it. But suppressing it at a time like this is insane and quite possibly a manifestation of evil.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













