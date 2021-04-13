Share the truth















There’s a reason the government pushes for FDA approval 99.9% of the time before allowing a drug to be administered to the masses. They must be thoroughly tested with long-term studies, including exhaustive animal and tissue tests before they should be considered safe for humans. Now, Americans are learning this the hard way following the “pause” of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

According to The Blaze:

The federal government is recommending the immediate suspension of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over blood clotting problems that medical experts believe were caused by the vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said administration of the only one-shot vaccine given emergency authorization should be immediately halted “out of an abundance of caution.”

Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

According to the New York Times, government scientists believe the vaccine may be the culprit behind six women developing serious blood clotting conditions — known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis — within two weeks of receiving the vaccine.

One of those women has died, and another remains hospitalized in serious condition, according to the Times.

In a joint statement, Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, and Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, called the condition “extremely rare.”

“We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” they said. “Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare.”

This isn’t necessarily an issue facing one side or the other; President Trump pushed just as hard as anyone on the left to get the vaccines out to the people. But the pharmaceutical companies used an artificial timeline to reveal their “successful” vaccines after the 2020 election but before Joe Biden was inaugurated in an effort to first sway the election and then to start printing gobs of money.

Meanwhile, mainstream media, Big Tech, nearly the entirety of the Democratic Party, and many in the Republican Party have been hounding skeptics to get the jab. They’ve been relentless, even pushing for “vaccine passports” to pressure everyone into getting the vaccine or face the consequences.

At least one woman is dead, but there is almost certainly countless others. We have tried to report on as many deaths as possible, particularly celebrities who seem to have mysteriously died following their vaccinations.

A single death, tragic as it is, would not prompt the government to shut down delivery of one of the vaccines. It could have easily been unrelated. How many do they suspect have actually died from their push? Will vaccine-nannies keep pushing? Of course.

