If you have not read the book 1984 by George Orwell (or seen the movie), please do so. It will bring a sense of clarity to the times we live in today. Here is a partial summary from Sparknotes.

Winston Smith is a low-ranking member of the ruling Party in London, in the nation of Oceania. Everywhere Winston goes, even his own home, the Party watches him through telescreens; everywhere he looks he sees the face of the Party’s seemingly omniscient leader, a figure known only as Big Brother. The Party controls everything in Oceania, even the people’s history and language. Currently, the Party is forcing the implementation of an invented language called Newspeak, which attempts to prevent political rebellion by eliminating all words related to it. Even thinking rebellious thoughts is illegal. Such thoughtcrime is, in fact, the worst of all crimes.

As the story progresses, without giving too much away, Winston is captured by the bad guys and tortured for “thoughtcrimes.” His jailer holds up 4 fingers and asks Winston to state how many there are and Winston says “four” because the answer was obvious. He then holds up 5 fingers and punishes Winston further when Winston refuses to say anything other than 4 fingers. Of course, the tactic is intended to break Winston’s will and gradually bring his thinking in line with “Big Brother,” the omnipresent antagonist. Below is a disturbing clip from a recent film adaptation.

Why do I bring this up? It is what immediately came to mind when I learned about a defiant teenage boy who resisted his teacher’s attempts to turn him into a racist. Sounds strange, I know. Let me give you a bit of context.

In a previous post, I shared a news quote about a far-left school system in Loudoun County, Virginia. In a nutshell, the school system pushed the wretched, vile and hateful rhetoric of critical race theory (Is my bias showing?) and the parents pushed back on their curriculum. In retort, the following happened as reported by The Daily Wire…

“A group of current and former teachers and others in Loudoun County, Virginia, compiled a lengthy list of parents suspected of disagreeing with school system actions, including its teaching of controversial racial concepts — with a stated purpose in part to “infiltrate,” use “hackers” to silence parents’ communications, and “expose these people publicly.”

Well, imagine my shock to find out the origins of a recent viral video. In the video, a teacher from Loudoun County Public Schools shows a picture of two women. The teacher then asks the student to describe the women. Rather than point out that one woman was black and the other white, the mellow and respectful young man said he saw 2 people “chilling.” The teacher becomes irate and tries to get the student to judge them based on their race (presumably so he can begin categorizing them as oppressor and the oppressed). The boy responds…

“Well, at the end of the day, wouldn’t that just be feeding into the problem of looking at race instead of just acknowledging them as two normal people?”

Unfortunately, the video does not go much beyond that. I wish it did. Its not often you get to see such courage on display like that. Click here to see the video on YouTube. Below are a few tweets about the video.

Not racist enough.

Loudoun County VA high school student DESTROYS teacher berating him for NOT being racist enough. (watch)https://t.co/1FF5ETcug3 — H̶y̶e̶i̶n̶ 🇺🇸🇰🇷 ✝️ (@BabeeHyeinK2021) March 30, 2021

I agree. It is unbelievable.

This is unbelievable. Public schools are actually trying to indoctrinate kids into seeing racial differences. What do they aim to accomplish here other than creating more division? https://t.co/BgWaSbpREZ — B.T. Mattison (@BT_Mattison) March 30, 2021

CRT is evil. Resist it.

All I can say is Wow. Awesome job by the student. Are teachers trying to teach students to be racist now? @Timcast you mentioned Loudoun County this week. Here is #CriticalRaceTheory in action https://t.co/u96JuIfuFh — TJ Ford (@ThomasJAFord) March 30, 2021

And my personal favorite.

This is THE PROBLEM w/ the current state of affairs in this country (seemingly), however (ironically), this is also THE SOLUTION! We should all “come off mute” & challenge simplistic ideals that challenges Dr. King’s proclamation of CHARACTER over COLOR 🇺🇸 https://t.co/t9VMcmUtxO — KhalilThomas (@JozeyWellzATL) March 30, 2021

I don’t know who that teenage boy is but, God bless him. He’s my hero.

At this rate, how long until MLK is cancelled?

