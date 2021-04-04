Share the truth















There’s a Bible verse referenced in an article by Natural News that has come up often among Christians in recent years. The famous line about calling evil good and good evil from the Book of Isaiah has been invoked repeatedly lately, and not just for effect. In today’s society more so than any in modern history, the masses look at things that are clearly evil like Satanism and pedophilia and pretend they are forces for good. Meanwhile, anything held within a Judeo-Christian worldview is called evil by the thought-leaders in mainstream media, Big Tech, and the Democratic Party.

Big Tech in particular is perverse in the way they protect evil while they purge good from their “platforms.” Their backwards mentality may be an indicator of a pervasive blight in Western society. It could also be wishful thinking on their part, the “Big Lie,” in which they are trying to make such evil thinking pervasive when in reality it’s only a small percentage who feel that way. That’s the problem we have when Big Tech, mainstream media, and Democrats control everything from the polls we read to the educational institutions our children attend. It’s hard to know which statistics are real and which are designed to make us believe in a false reality.

On the latest episode of NOQ Report, I examined what the Natural News story said and pushed it a step further. They said at least one major Christian figure is purged from Big Tech every week. I believe it’s much higher than that, but unless someone is a major public figure their absence may not be noticed. Someone may be gone from Twitter altogether, but if we’re not going to their Twitter profile we may have no idea. It’s hard to notice when you aren’t seeing someone’s Tweets in your stream, especially if they’re minor religious figures.

Big Tech aggressively censoring RELIGIOUS content and groups, all while protecting Satanism and pedophilia

A new report from the Napa Legal Institute found that Big Tech is now censoring religious groups and figureheads at a rate of about one per week, even as these same tech platforms protect and promote pedophiles and Satanists.

LifeSiteNews (LSN), for example, had its YouTube channel permanently removed and banned by Google back in February based on the excuse that it was spreading “Covid-19 misinformation.” Google, which owns YouTube, declined any further explanation for the move, which resulted in all of LSN’s videos being deleted without notice.

Based on an earlier flagging incident, LSN believes Google took issue with a video it published of a Catholic bishop warning against Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines that contain ingredients made from aborted human fetal tissue.

“Our best guess is that the channel was taken down for our frank and factual discussion of the controversy around abortion-tainted medicines and vaccines,” stated LSN’s editor in chief.

Back in January, Bishop Kevin Doran, an Irish Catholic, incurred similar wrath from Twitter after he tweeted a message about how assisted suicide “is not an expression of freedom or dignity” as is claimed by its proponents.

Twitter not only removed the “offensive” tweet but also banned Bishop Doran from further tweeting anything. Massive public opposition later prompted Twitter to reverse the ban, but this does not always happen depending on the popularity of the person or account that was targeted.

Also in February, Twitter blocked a post from Daily Citizen, a news source run by Focus on the Family, that respectfully challenged the underlying premise of transgenderism. Twitter ultimately decided to suspend the Daily Citizen account because of this post.

Other victims of Big Tech censorship include the Catholic World Report; Ryan T. Anderson of the Ethics and Public Policy Center; Paul Kengor, author of “The Devil and Karl Mark;” and Carrie Gress, who wrote a book on “rescuing the culture from toxic femininity.”

Kimberly Cook’s “Motherhood Redeemed,” which is “a book that challenges feminism in the modern world,” is not allowed to be advertised on Facebook, while the Susan B. Anthony List has repeatedly been “fact checked” by Facebook for making “misleading claims.” And the list goes on and on.

In the world of Big Tech, good is evil and evil is good

Meanwhile, Reddit moderators of the “trans” variety are spreading child pornography across the platform with the blessing of the Big Tech gods, which have no problem with child sex trafficking and other perversions.

“Cuties” continues to be streamed on Netflix, and Jack Dorsey has enshrined in the Twitter platform’s “terms of service” that the free speech “rights” of pedophiles must be protected. At the same time, criticizing pedophiles on Twitter is a violation of its “community standards.”

Isaiah 5:20 warns about all this:

“Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!”

By promoting what is evil and prohibiting what is good, Twitter, Facebook, Google and the rest are revealing to the world their true purpose. They are also fulfilling Bible prophecy, which promises that all such evil will eventually be dealt with in good measure.

“Thirty or 40 years ago, these freaks would have been hanged by parents, but now they are designated by the left as a ‘protected group,’” wrote one commenter at The Gateway Pundit about pedophiles and the tech overlords who protect and promote their deviant actions against innocent children.

“This country is profoundly sick,” wrote another.

More related news about Big Tech can be found at SatanicTech.com.

Sources for this article include:

These platforms are the modern-day town square where the public is hearing less and less from Christian leaders. Pedophilia and Satanism are protected while Judeo-Christian tenets are anathema.

