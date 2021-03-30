Share the truth















If so-called “vaccine passports” are required by the Biden administration or private companies, Florida Republian Gov. Ron DeSantis promised Monday he would take “executive action” in his state.

Article by Art Moore from WND.

“You want the fox to guard the hen house? I mean, give me a break,” DeSantis said. “I think this is something that has huge privacy implications. It is not necessary to do.”

A digital “vaccine passport” would require customers to provide proof of vaccination to enter a store or a form of transportation.

The governor noted that sometime this week, 3.5 million seniors will have been vaccinated in the state, about 75% of that population.

He said it’s important to “take care” of that vulnerable population.

“But at the same time, we are not going to have you provide proof of this, just to be able to live your life normally,” DeSantis said.

“I’m going to be taking some action, in an executive function, emergency function, here very shortly.”

On Monday, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., told Fox News that the Democrats’ move to require vaccine IDs to conduct “basic daily activities” undercuts their rationale for opposing voter IDs.

“If under Democrat logic, you should need an ID to enter even a grocery store, surely there wouldn’t be an objection to showing an ID to legally vote,” he said.

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said the Biden administration “doesn’t seem to care about passports when it comes to illegal migrants crossing the southern border.”

The Biden administration reportedly is working on a way to standardize a vaccine ID process, the Washington Post reported.

The paper said the administration and private companies, “from cruise lines to sports teams,” could require the passports, which could amount to an app on a smartphone with a scannable code similar to an airline boarding pass.

See video of DeSantis’ remarks:

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) says he’ll be taking executive action against “vaccine passports” over privacy concerns: “You want the fox to guard the hen house? I mean, give me a break.” pic.twitter.com/99ZPY9K8AW — The Recount (@therecount) March 29, 2021

On Twitter, Los Angeles Times legal affairs columnist Harry Litman, a former U.S. attorney who teaches constitutional law at UCLA, said vaccine passports “are a good idea.”

“Among other things, it will single out the still large contingent of people who refuse vaccines, who will be foreclosed from doing a lot of things their peers can do. That should help break the resistance down,” he wrote.

Investigative reporter Sharyl Attkission reacted: “This sort of blind advocacy can be harmful.”

In an interview Sunday night, liberal feminist author Naomi Wolf warned a vaccine passport would be “literally the end of human liberty in the West.”

This sort of blind advocacy can be harmful. https://t.co/7WJ7dMbQl4 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) March 29, 2021

Meanwhile, President Biden on Monday urged state and local officials in states such as Texas to reconsider lifting their coronavirus restrictions and to reinstate mask mandates.

“Please, this is not politics. Reinstate the mandate if you let it down,” Biden said.

As he walked away from the podium, Biden paused to answer whether or not some states such pause reopening.

“Yes,” he said.

Last month, Biden called the lifting of mask mandates in Texas, Mississippi and other states “Neanderthal thinking.”

The Vaccination Credential Initiative

In January, the Financial Times reported Microsoft is part of a coalition of technology and health organizations working on the development of a vaccine passport.

The Vaccination Credential Initiative aims to enable people to “demonstrate their health status to safely return to travel, work, school and life while protecting their data privacy.”

Oracle and the Mayo Clinic also are part of the coalition, which is working with technology created by The Commons Project in partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation.

People who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus currently receive a piece of paper to document their vaccination, Paul Meyer, the chief executive of The Commons Project, told the Financial Times.

The coalition could develop a digital certificate that would be stored on a smartphone in a digital wallet or a physical QR code.

The Times said the coalition expects event planners and universities will require proof of vaccination.

Mike Sicilia, the executive vice president of Oracle’s Global Business Units, said in a statement the passport “needs to be as easy as online banking.”

Reuters reported in January a firm of London plumbers is considering including in its employment contracts a requirement for workers to have a COVID-19 vaccine, according to its founder.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison suggested last August that the vaccine would be mandatory for residents of his country but later backtracked.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top White House coronavirus adviser, said in August he would not support requiring the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide.

“We don’t want to be mandating from the federal government to the general population. It would be unenforceable and not appropriate,” he said.

States, cities and businesses, however, could require vaccination and impose penalties for noncompliance, such as a fine.

In early December, a bill was proposed in the New York State Assembly that would require COVID-19 vaccines for all residents who are able to safely receive it. The move came after the New York State Bar Association recommended the state consider making it mandatory for every resident, except for people exempted by a doctor.

In Virginia in August, the health commissioner said the state would mandate the vaccine, but a spokeswoman later said there were no such plans.

The CEO of Australia’s Quantas said in December that proof of vaccination would be a requirement for all international passengers with his airline in the future and others likely would adopt the policy.

However, in a Reuters panel discussion with health experts and tourism authorities on Monday, World Travel and Trade Council CEO Gloria Guevara said she disagreed with “the approach from Qantas.”

“We should never require the vaccination to get a job or to travel,” she said. “If you require the vaccination before travel, that takes us to discrimination.”

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit