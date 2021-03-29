Share the truth















<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s proving to be challenging to convince people Joe Biden’s new venture into pushing “Vaccine Passports” is a really, really bad idea. It’s a little like convincing them that universal background checks do not work; if they aren’t aware of the facts or statistics, they are more likely to think these ineffective speedbumps to firearm ownership are good ideas.

The same holds true for vaccine passports. To those who do not take the time to think about them or who are used to being obedient servants to government, getting and showing proof of vaccine participation may seem like a good thing. After all, most of them have or will get vaccinated, so why shouldn’t they get the “benefits” associated with succumbing to the fearmongers?

In reality, accepting a vaccine passport as a method of entry into, well, anything is a really bad idea that should be opposed by all, even those who have been vaccinated. I discussed this a bit more thoroughly on the latest episode of NOQ Report, but it’s easy to break it down in writing. First, the details. According to Trending Politics:

The Biden administration is set to launch a COVID passport that would track Americans that took the vaccine, despite warnings by civil rights advocates.

“The Biden administration and private companies are working to develop a standard way of handling credentials — often referred to as ‘vaccine passports’ — that would allow Americans to prove they have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as businesses try to reopen,” the Washington Post reported on Sunday.

“The effort has gained momentum amid President Biden’s pledge that the nation will start to regain normalcy this summer and with a growing number of companies — from cruise lines to sports teams — saying they will require proof of vaccination before opening their doors again,” the report continued.

“The administration’s initiative has been driven largely by arms of the Department of Health and Human Services, including an office devoted to health information technology, said five officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the effort,” the report added.

“Our role is to help ensure that any solutions in this area should be simple, free, open source, accessible to people both digitally and on paper, and designed from the start to protect people’s privacy,” the administration’s coronavirus coordinator Zients said at a March 12 briefing. The Biden White House refused to go on the record about the COVID passports.

The cognitive dissonance in the administration’s reasoning is stunning. By their reckoning, regaining “normalcy” can only be accomplished by doing something so abnormal, so unAmerican, that it seems closer to the efforts by Nazi Germany to separate out Jews than a proposed action by the United States government. They noted they were going to make it as easy as possible to make this happen, and that alone should scare you.

Lest we forget, government tends to make things difficult. In many places, the basic act of holding a yard sale requires applications and licensing as well as acceptance of compliance guidelines. When government says they’re going to let things happen without hassle, that should tell us something about their motives.

To be clear, I’m not sure what their motives really are. It’s not about normalcy. It is about pushing the vaccine, but is there more to it than that?

Whatever their nefarious plans are, we need to do what we can to stop them. We often hear that we should reach out to our representatives. This is one of those times, but it cannot be a simple email, Tweet, or even a single phone call. We need to get aggressive with our opposition to this draconian proposal. Otherwise, they’re going to ram their path forward and by the time it is implemented, it may be too late to stop it. Even the judiciary may have a hard time reversing it if it ever gets that far which is why we need to act immediately.

Part of my roadmap for non-compliance, which is specifically designed for situations like this, is to work hard on the first four steps so we never have to realize the fifth step. The first step is to announce our opposition. This is often here people stop; a Tweet targeting a Congressman or a comment on a blog post is as far as many go. We cannot.

The next two steps are protests and legal action. Protests are becoming more challenging following the January 6th Capitol Riots… at least that’s what our government wants us to believe. But the Constitution has not been suspended and our rights to assemble and protest our government are still intact. As for legal action, it’s important to get started immediately. We cannot wait to sue the government after their mandates are already in place. The opening research and preparations must be done now.

The fourth step is to participate in civil disobedience. This has never been as important in America since the civil rights era. We must not comply, and we must reward businesses who choose to not comply as well.

All of this must be done immediately if we’re to stop the fifth step—direct conflicts which could lead to civil war—from becoming the final option. This is not something we want which is why the first four steps are paramount.

If we do not act immediately and alert our representatives, law enforcement leaders, business owners, and local communities that we will not stand for dystopian vaccine passports, they will be forced upon us. Fight now so we don’t have to fight in futility later.

Watch this show on Rumble or Locals, or listen to it on Apple Podcasts.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit