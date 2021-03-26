Share the truth















It’s clear for all Bible-believing Christians that America is crumbling before our eyes culturally, spiritually and politically. While we should be engaged in the battle on all three fronts, there is only one true solution to fixing everything. During this episode of Conversations with Jeff, Patrick “No Compromise with Evil” Wyett from The Shining Light Podcast explains that our focus first and foremost needs to be the faithful proclamation of the Gospel.

The 2020 Presidential Election was not just a battle between the Republican and Democrat presidential candidates. No, it was a battle for the soul of America. It was a fight between good and evil. Unfortunately, evil won this time around and crowned Joe Biden as the Alleged President of the United States of America.

Now, we cannot forget that God is ultimately in control, and everything fits into His plans. There could be any number of reasons for allowing this to happen, which could include anything from the beginning of the End Times to simply punishing America for our rampant sin… or anything in between.

For too long, the Republican Party and Conservatives have been waging this war from an exclusively political perspective. Our Founding Fathers, on the other hand, understood that for America to succeed we’d have to focus on our relationship with God first and foremost. If we are going to save America, we are going to have to do the same.

By eliminating God out of public discourse, we’ve allowed for morality to run rampant, with everyone doing what is right in their own eyes. There’s no common source of truth anymore, as all perspectives are treated as equal… except of course, that of Christianity, which is deemed as inferior to the rest.

If we are going to turn things around, Christians are going to have to get back to faithfully and boldly preaching the Gospel. We must also declare the truth by shining light into darkness, exposing the sinful ways of America’s worldly culture.

Unfortunately, far too many pastors have refused to preach the Gospel. That goes for both sides of the aisle. It’s obvious that the Gospel is not being preached by the Social Justice crowd, as they are more focused on dealing with their redefinition of sin, which to them is actually oppression. In other words, they preach that Jesus did not come to save us from God’s wrath because of our sin, but to save us from being oppressed. That’s just shameful.

Conservatives have also refrained from preaching the Gospel. Instead, getting too focused on political activism. Now, there’s nothing wrong with being active politically, but we cannot forget our priority: Winning the Lost and glorifying God through the proclamation of the Gospel.

Let’s make sure that we save America. This can only be done if the American people repent of our sin and turn back to God. The only way to make that happen is to have revival in this land. That will take pastors rising up and preaching the Gospel to the lost. That will take you and I, as believers in Jesus Christ, obediently sharing our faith with our friends and family. It’s never too late to turn back to Christ.

