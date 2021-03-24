Share the truth















The left is often triggered by Donald Trump’s retweets… at least they used to be when the tyrants at Twitter still accepted him on their “platform.” Now that he and tens of thousands of prominent conservative accounts (including NOQ Report’s) have been banned, leftists are finding new people to trigger them. One such triggering factor is the infamous “Catturd,” a hilarious yet striking account on Gab and Twitter whose irreverent takes on politics spark controversy on a daily basis.

It was doubly triggering for the left a short while ago when Trump retweeted the feline figure. Mainstream media outlets reported on it with as much vigor as they would have if Trump had ordered airstrikes on Hoboken. Some were triggered by the name (as if their cats’ turds don’t stink). Others dug deeper into Catturd’s actual Tweets and were more offended. He was featured on more hate-filled progressive talk shows than any fury creature since Harambe. It was epic.

“I trigger people for some reason,” Catturd told me on the latest episode of NOQ Report. Of course, the reason is quite obvious for anyone who keeps tabs on his feeds. He tells the truth. Sure, perhaps he puts a satirical spin on some topics and seems to not be worried about the greater sensibilities of the “woke” crowd, but it all boils down to a version of the truth the left doesn’t want to hear. For example…

“If you smoke weed around Joe Biden – you get fired. If you smoke crack around Joe Biden – you get new teeth.”

“Can anyone explain the logic to me of the CDC saying COVID is getting worse – after 100 million vaccines have been given out? Either I suck at math or somebody’s full of s–t.”

“Is everyone ready for the pre-scripted, pre-rehearsed, given the questions in advance – Joe Biden press conference, tomorrow?”

“Jen Psaki is incapable of telling the truth.”

“The Border crisis is 100% Joe Biden’s fault. – and everyone knows it.”

“The FBI is too busy tweeting pictures of grandmothers in MAGA hats to be bothered with mass shooters.”

“Are Democrats in Washington DC, who are surrounded by barbed wire fences and thousands of armed troops, still trying to take our guns so we can’t protect our families?”

“Wonder why the media has stopped talking about the Colorado shooting so fast?”

But he isn’t just spending his time all day on Gab and Twitter. He’s on a podcast, Patriots in Tune, and he writes books. His merchandise is available for all to buy and share at his website, accurately called “I Love Catturd.”

People who talk about politics usually take the topic (and themselves) too seriously. It’s great to have people like Catturd on Gab and Twitter to break up the monotony of politics-as-usual.

Watch the show on Rumble or Locals, or listen to it on Apple Podcasts.

