A major American beauty pageant, Miss Nevada USA, crowned a biological male as the winner for the first time in history. Now, the winner is working up the ladder to compete in Miss USA and eventually Miss Universe.

Kataluna Enriquez was born as a biological male but is now considered to be a “transgender female” by modern woke standards. That means competing in competitions that have hitherto been reserved for biological females. And just as biological males have dominated in women’s sports whenever they compete, Enriquez is proving to be unstoppable in the beauty pageant arena.

According to The Blaze:

The outlet called it a “monumental win” for Enriquez, who will now move on to the statewide competition in the pageant circuit that leads to Miss USA and, eventually, the Miss Universe competition.

The pageants, collectively run by the Miss Universe Organization, were once owned by former President Donald Trump and are widely recognized for awarding among the most coveted crowns in the pageant world.

In an interview with the local news outlet after the victory, Enriquez called the experience “a celebration of womanhood and diversity and this celebration of being your true self.”

One may think that this win would be a time for clear celebration for the pageant victor and the transgender community. Instead, we’re seeing bitterness from the community and recollections of past experiences by the winner. Tales of past experiences in which Enriquez was not easily able to compete have dominated the media reports and interviews.

Continuing on The Blaze:

But Enriquez noted that she has not always been so well liked in the pageant world. She recalled at a previous pageant, which she chose not to name in the report, when event organizers found out she was a transgender, they required her to provide medical documents to prove she was female. The organizers also allegedly refused to assign her a roommate.

“I was asked to provide documents that were invasive in my opinion physically asking me to get a letter from my doctor,” Enriquez said. “It brought me back to a time where I felt like I was not welcome.”

But according to KVVU-TV, Enriquez said instead of shying away from her transgender identity based on past experiences she has decided to make “awareness of the transgender community” her pageant platform.

That message evidently resonated in the Miss Silver State USA pageant and may prove to benefit Enriquez in upcoming competitions, especially as transgenderism gains popularity in progressive circles and pressure mounts to avoid even the slightest appearance of discrimination.

This is a pure form of Cultural Marxism. Never content to let biological women have their own events from from biological males defeating them, the trans-supremacists have pushed the boundaries by engaging in intimidation techniques. Their fascism comes in many forms, most notably boycotts and public shaming of organizations that want to keep competitions between biological females.

After all the efforts by feminists and equal rights activists over the decades, they are quickly learning that the power of the transgender movement cannot be stopped as long as our society attempts to be as “woke” as possible.

