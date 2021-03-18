Share the truth















The Mainstream Media is gaslighting you. That is a fact. They have been for quite a long time, but things have really ramped up over the past year. Despite literally seeing the truth right in front of our face, we’re constantly told by the mainstream media and political leaders that we are misinformed. If we question the mainstream narrative, no matter how obvious it is, we are deemed nothing more than wild conspiracy theorists.

We’ve been told so many blatant lies, and yet the majority of the Americans continue to trust what they see on the news. We’ve seen the claim of face masks protecting us from COVID-19, despite the data clearly showing that the states with mask mandates have higher rates of COVID-19. We’ve seen the claims of system racism within the police force, despite the fact that in almost every example that the Left has provided, it’s turned out to not be racism. We’ve also seen clearcut evidence of voter fraud, including video literally showing it happen right in front of our eyes, yet we’re told that there’s ZERO evidence.

And now, we come to an absurd example. Alleged President Joe Biden’s video that is clearly digitally created through CGI and green screens. This is something that is so patently obvious, there shouldn’t even be a question. Now, had the Biden team and the media simply stated that, yes, it was a green screen and the reason they did it that way was simply to protect him from COVID-19, this would’ve been a nothing story that would’ve gone away almost immediately. However, the response was nothing short of gaslighting, which makes us question what’s really going on.

The “fact-checkers” are providing cover for the lies coming out of the White House. The fact that Biden was digitally place in a video to make it look like he was on the White House lawn, combined with the coverup afterwards, points to the fact that Joe Biden’s health is deteriorating quickly. He clearly has dementia, and is probably doing even worse than we know.

Think about it: It’s a fact that dementia patients have more severe conditions at night. Joe Biden’s workday and public appearances are almost always during the morning and early afternoon. Combine that with his obvious cognitive decline and forgetfulness during his rare public appearances, and there is definitely a conspiracy to hide the current state of Joe Biden’s health.

I would not be surprised if they continue to try to hide his rapid decline in the coming months. However, it’s also important to remember that Joe Biden is nothing but a Trojan Horse for the Democrats to gain control of the White House. It’s clear that he’s not running the show over there… he’s nothing more than America’s version of the Queen of England.

Remember, Nancy Pelosi set the rules right at the end of Donald Trump’s presidency for the 25th Amendment in order to unseat a sitting president due to health conditions. This has all been one big setup to overthrow the American government and ensure that they can destroy our great country once and for all. So what can we do about it? Work as hard as we possibly can to expose them once and for all for the frauds that they truly are. The only way to win this war is by exposing the truth.

