IS JOE BIDEN REALLY EXERCISING HIS CONSTITUTIONAL ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES AND COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF?

First read these lyrics and see if you can identify their dual context in American history.

Say it ain’t so, Joe, please

Say it ain’t so

That’s not what I wanna hear, Joe

And I got a right to know Say it ain’t so, Joe, please

Say it ain’t so

I’m sure they telling us lies, Joe

Please tell us it ain’t so They told us our hero had played his trump card

He doesn’t know how to go on

We’re clinging to his charm and determined smile

But the good old days have gone The image and the empire may be failing apart

The money has gotten scarce

One man’s word held the country together

But the truth is getting fierce Say it ain’t so, Joe, please

Say it ain’t so

We pinned our hopes on you, Joe

And they’re ruining our show *** Say it ain’t so, Joe, please

Say it ain’t so

I’m sure they’re telling us lies, Joe

Please tell us it ain’t so That’s all I wanna hear, Joe

And I got a right to know

“Say It Ain’t So, Joe” was provoked by a seventies documentary on Richard Nixon prior to his resignation. The presenter was asking the editor of a small town newspaper outside Washington, how, in the face of conclusive evidence and proof, his readers could still show such undying support for the president they elected. The editor likens the situation to a scandal in the twenties, when Joe Jackson, the famous baseball player, was rumoured to have taken a bribe to sink his team in the final of the World series. His fans hung around the stadium chanting “Say it ain’t so Joe”.

“The Black Sox Scandal was a Major League Baseball game-fixing scandal in which eight members of the Chicago White Sox were accused of throwing the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for money….”

A CUP OF JOE….

… is as much as most decent Americans can handle. We feel like we just woke up but the nightmare is still with us. It wasn’t a dream after all. Joe Biden is actually in the White House, but does he have any idea where he is or what he’s doing?

I really have been sincerely disengaging from politics since January 20th, but sometimes when you’re getting hit over the head with a baseball bat, it’s impossible to ignore it, try as you may. I guess that’s an ironic metaphor considering the story of Joe Jackson back when the national pastime was still purportedly baseball rather than politics as it is today.

THE WORLD IS WATCHING

Today, I read a tweet from Russia Today which appears to be the official mouthpiece of the Putin Regime. They always seem to toe the party line and post derogatory articles about America, whereas Moscow Times is a bit more balanced in their coverage of current events. Today’s missive was about how VP Kamala Harris is Joe Biden’s shadow and follows him everywhere he goes.

Did we really think that only we here in this country noticed that? Reportedly, VP Harris has been talking to foreign heads of state including Israeli PM Netanyahu in lieu of our titular head of state. She also appears to have been pissed off when she wasn’t informed, make that “asked for her permission”, before bombing Syria.

If you think that our enemies in Beijing and Tehran are not equally taking note of Joe Biden’s subservience, you must be a special kind of stupid. I’m old enough to remember when, prior to 9/11/2001, President George W. Bush was accused of taking his marching orders from Dick Cheney. That really didn’t pan out, but the same Democrats who were worried about that then, are the very people who are guilty of putting the hapless Mr. Biden in a pitiful situation where you have to feel sorry for the guy who is so far out of his league.

Somehow, I cannot bring myself to have the same contempt for Joe Biden that is so obvious about people like Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. I remember after the first Persian Gulf War in 1991, when Joe Biden made a statement that President George H.W. Bush was a shoo-in to be re-elected. I haven’t been able to find a video of that, but I recall it on CNN back then.

Joe Biden is just basically a very shallow small-minded man who is easily manipulated by evil forces from within our own country and from without. But however sorry we may feel for him personally in getting into this pickle, our overriding concern must be for the future of our country and how his weakness makes us all susceptible.

MILITARY CHALLENGES

In the first instance, that of course means challenges which our American armed forces face from foreign enemies, but in the second instance, it could potentially also mean a challenge that they pose to our incumbent Commander-in-Chief. Imagine that the second in line for succession to that role, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, actually wanted the military to take the nuclear codes, the so-called football, away from Joe Biden. Even the people who put him where he is simply don’t trust him for an erratic decision he might make before his handlers can hold him back. In case of an actual nuclear attack, there would be only minutes for the one person constitutionally authorized to make a decision to respond militarily to do so. Is that why Kamala seems to never let him out of her sight?

Somehow, experience has taught me not to worry so much about what politicians do because they come and go and because they are so much at one another’s throat, they never seem to be able to act in one accord effectively. Here is where we get to a very sensitive subject because, thank God, in the history of our nation we have never had a military coup d’état. Somehow, the U.S. State Department doesn’t see the hypocrisy in condemning what is happening in Myanmar, or Burma as they insist on calling it, while ignoring the anomalies (to use a euphemism) in our own recent American presidential election.

Today, Admiral Phil Davidson of Indo-Pacific Command, based here on Oahu, testified before Congress, requesting billions upon billions of additional dollars and assets to confront China in the Pacific. This is consistent with the action that was taken in the Middle East in bombing Iranian surrogates in Syria even as talks with Tehran supposedly continue to restart the nuclear deal which President Trump so intelligently terminated.

Thus far, Joe Biden has not fired any of the military officials or civilians in his cabinet who are responsible for these actions which are not really out of line with the previous administration’s stance. Which makes one wonder, who is actually making the decisions? How much of this, if any, is actually being filtered, which may not be to say “elevated”, to the feeble-minded old man behind that big desk in the Oval Office?

Perhaps many of us observed that the Joint Chiefs of Staff very definitively declined to take any role whatsoever in the events leading up to the inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20th. That is as it should be, totally appropriate. I said all along that we do not want martial law, let alone a coup d’état. I was in the Philippines in 1972 when President Ferdinand Marcos declared martial law and abolished Congress. That must never happen here.

To not become a Banana Republic, we are better off with a President and Commander-in-Chief whose authenticity is questionable at best, than we are to go beyond the constitutional constraints upon our government.

I do not suggest, in fact I do not really believe, that there has been any overt threat to Joe Biden to avoid micromanaging the strategic and tactical decisions of his civilian and military personnel. But there does seem to be a tacit understanding that he is not really in control of his own faculties and that such life-and-death issues of national security should be left to those who actually know what they are doing. That, however, does not include VP Kamala Harris who is nothing more than a political operative. A more appropriate title for her would probably be Warden.

THE BEST LAID SCHEMES OF MICE, MEN AND WOMEN

When Joe Biden ordered the military action in Syria against Iranian surrogates, I pondered aloud, did Foreign Minister Javad Zarif just Shiite his pants? Likewise, Xi Jinping on the other side of the world in Beijing is probably wondering why the United States is reportedly re-engaging with the Pacific rather than withdrawing in humiliation. “That wasn’t supposed to happen!” That wasn’t the deal they expected from a compromised Joe Biden.

It could indeed change at any moment. Admiral Davidson could be fired tout de suite. So could Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, if Joe Biden can remember his name to give the order. Of course, the latter could have some repercussions as demographics played heavily into his selection in the first place.

Let’s just say that what Joe Biden could do is often not what Joe Biden can do. Yes, his position gives him the authority. But, that 25th amendment still hangs right over his head and Kamala is there as his shadow to drop it at any moment. But, what we’re saying is that perhaps even Ms. Harris as a political operative is not in the same category as the United States military. If she does indeed ever become Commander-in-Chief, then the rubber is going to hit the road as in the old Firestone commercial.

There were retired military officers, including U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Thomas McInerney, who suggested imposition of the Insurrection Act, potential martial law and suspension of habeas corpus because both Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court defaulted and failed to do their constitutional duties. But the Joint Chiefs of Staff opted to let the process play out without intervening. Again, as I said earlier, that is exactly what they were required to do.

But in the face of a verified, authenticated military threat from China or Iran or North Korea or any other foreign enemy, the United States armed forces are not going to fail to uphold their own constitutional oath. Keep in mind that the Constitutional oath is very individual and each person all the way from a 4-star general down to a buck private realizes that his or her commitment is to protect the United States of America from all enemies foreign and domestic.

That will NOT happen as a result of a coup d’état. Mark that down and remember that I said that. That will NOT happen as a result of a coup d’état. As I said, I was in the Philippines during the Marcos martial law era. Believe me, you do not want the military policing our streets and taking away the role of civilian authorities. That is never the answer in a civilized country.

So, Joe Biden or whoever is making decisions these days could potentially fire military officers and civilian officials left and right, but, in case of an actual national emergency, few there be that would totally abandon our national security for politics. Just remember that very brief, all too fleeting, Kumbaya moment in front of the U.S. Capitol after the 9/11 attack.

STABILIZING FORCES

In this case, I am not referring to the literal American armed forces. Rather I am talking about not so easily articulated or defined forces driving our current United States government. Not only our enemies and adversaries abroad, but a lot of folks here in our own country, are coming to the realization that control isn’t really as tangible as they expected.

Unquestionably, beyond a shadow of a doubt, Joe Biden is a feeble, weak-minded compromised individual in a position of susceptibility. There is no way on God’s green earth he should be President of the United States and Commander-in-Chief of American armed forces. But he is.

The American people collectively are the stabilizing force. Patriotic conservatives are bitterly disappointed in the outcome of this presidential election. But we are still here and we are not going away. Whoever orchestrated putting Joe Biden into the Oval Office must be a bit shell-shocked. It really isn’t going as well as anticipated for them.

He is issuing executive orders and doing a lot of things that are causing great harm. No doubt about that. We would be better off as a country if Donald Trump were now serving his second term. However, my point is that all is not lost.

Human nature is such that even many of those who supported Biden are not now happy with his performance. Besides China and Iran, you could add Antifa and BLM to that mix. Each has their own agenda and while being bedfellows for a while worked to their mutual benefit, that is not so much the case anymore.

So, summing it up, let’s keep our eyes on Kamala. Time will tell who put her where she is to oversee Joe Biden awaiting the right time to step in. The question is not why the State of the Union Address has not been delivered to a joint session of Congress. The real question is, what actually is the state of the union?

Whoever put our country into this jeopardy with an incompetent man in the White House should be ashamed of themselves, but they are not capable of such introspection or emotion. However, there is reason to believe they will be held accountable just as Tricky Dicky Nixon and Shoeless Joe Jackson were when their time came.

SAY IT AIN’T SO, JOE!

I will leave it to Joseph Robinette Biden and to all of his apologists to convince us that it ain’t so. But don’t hold your breath for that to happen or you will give an entirely new definition to turning America blue.

