“We the People” have a responsibility to run this country and it’s time that we start acting like it. We the People, have become lazy and incompetent giving away our freedoms to the government in exchange for less responsibility and a a false sense of safety. It is absolutely appalling how many democratic seats are taken simply because republicans fail to run against them.

At what point is enough simply enough and we stop bending the knee to government authorities? Will the people of the United States ever decide to take back responsibility for their government and turn this nation back around?

Joining us today is David Dudenhoeffer who put on the suit, and put his money where his mouth is, taking on the Democratic Party. According to The Dude, “We require fighters for freedom, not appeasers to tyranny.”

AOC lies about being inside the capital building during the January 6th riots. Surely she should have known that this would have come out sooner or later? But of course, the media covers for her with every lie that escapes her mouth. Sure this may have been a small lie, and affected each one of us very little, but it sure makes me wonder that if they are willing to lie about something as petty as this, what else are they hiding? Would it matter if the truth comes out?

The Lincoln project was supposedly the group of “republicans” that held to the old party standings of what it was to be a republican. It’s founders breaking away from the right when Trump was elected president to maintain and preserve old republican ways of life. Come to find out, as no surprise the Left had a strange new respect for “The Lincoln Project” by simply becoming democrats.

There is nothing about the Lincoln Project that was wholesome or good, and come to find out, just like the Democratic Party, the Lincoln Project is also ran by pedophiles and crooks. That strange new respect from the Left seems like enough compassion to help protect the Lincoln Project organization from taking on the spotlight in the news and gaining too much traffic. Apparently #MeToo only applies to pedophiles who aren’t Democrats.

It’s time to open eyes and spread the news, do our part and take charge of our communities so we can expose the truth to our neighbors and take back our country. Join us and become the Fighters for Freedom.

To watch the full episode of The Federalist Faction on Rumble, please click here.

