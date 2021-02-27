Share the truth















There’s a scene in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast where the antagonist, Gaston, is playing chess. He’s clearly perplexed and ends up “winning” by knocking the chess board off the table. I’m reminded of this every time I see a “checkmate” by leftists in the games of propaganda and, more importantly, projection.

Multiple stories today and countless fables over the last month have referred to President Trump’s claims of massive, widespread voter fraud as “The Big Lie.” Sadly, it’s not just leftists who are gaslighting Trump-supporters over the issue. Those who back the Republican Establishment have taken to echoing this narrative. The irony to those of us who realize what is happening is that the unprecedented voter fraud cover-up that took place before, during, and after the 2020 president election is the epitome of große Lüge, The Big Lie utilized by Nazi Germany ahead of and during World War II. From Wikipedia:

A big lie (German: große Lüge; often the big lie) is a propaganda technique used for political purpose, defined as “a gross distortion or misrepresentation of the facts, especially when used as a propaganda device by a politician or official body”. The German expression was coined by Adolf Hitler, when he dictated his 1925 book Mein Kampf, to describe the use of a lie so “colossal” that no one would believe that someone “could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously”. Hitler believed the technique was used by Jews to blame Germany’s loss in World War I on German general Erich Ludendorff, who was a prominent nationalist political leader in the Weimar Republic. Historian Jeffrey Herf says the idea of the original big lie was instrumental in turning sentiment against Jews and bringing about the Holocaust.

What do Disney and the Nazis have to do with one another? Well, a lot actually, but that’s a discussion for another time. Here, we’re seeing the convergence of Gaston and Adolf Hitler playing out before our eyes as those who are satisfied with the 2020 election results are clearing the board from the table, eliminating any discussions of voter fraud, and then projecting The Big Lie by calling voter fraud evidence itself by the same name.

Headlines such as “Why Republicans Are Still Holding Onto the Big Lie” pop up in my feeds every day and have been since around the end of January. They are following the Nazi playbook by telling a lie so big and repeating it over and over again until becomes “fact.” This is worse than projection, though, as they’re using these articles as gaslighting tools to make Trump-supporters believe we’re the crazy ones for thinking (knowing) the election was stolen.

But that by itself is not enough for them to accomplish their goals. Why? Because the evidence is too tremendous to sway most of us. We’ve seen the impossible overnight numbers. We’ve witness attempts at every angle to quash inquiries into election fraud. We’ve watched the Georgia videos and read the Antrim County voting machine audit reports. They can gaslight all day but as long as there’s a steady flow of reminders from conservative media that the steal actually occurred, they can’t accomplish their goal. This is where Big Tech comes in to lend a hand.

You can’t mention voter fraud on YouTube without getting the video removed. I know because our Freedom First Network YouTube channel was permanently banned over it. Facebook and Twitter will suppress, suspend, or ban accounts as well for discussing the topic. That steady flow of affirmation from Trump-supporting news outlets is systematically being stifled. It has gotten to the point that most conservative media outlets of all sizes are refusing to even mention “voter fraud” on their channels or in their articles. They’re too dependent on the Big Tech teat, too fearful of the crushing blow handed down by Silicon Valley tyrants.

A conservative YouTube channel that I respected was livestreaming CPAC yesterday when a panel started discussing voter fraud. Their livestream broke away from the panel and the show hosts instead made the standard disclaimer that their viewers should just do their own research on the topic that shall not be named. According to Independent in an article that, coincidentally, refers to Donald Trump’s claim as The Big Lie:

Right Side Broadcasting cut away from coverage of the panel, telling viewers instead to “do your own research in regards to what they’re talking about.” Voting machine companies have issued legal notices and threatened multi-billion dollar lawsuits against several media outlets that amplified election-related conspiracy theories involving the companies.

I’d love to chastise any conservative news outlets who are willfully ignoring the topic because I believe they’re now complicit in a small way with the coverup, but that would be unfair. It’s easy to be courageous and speak boldly when there’s no real fear of being harmed. We’ve positioned NOQ Report and Freedom First Network to not have to rely on Big Tech for traffic. Most, unfortunately, have not. It would be easy to call them cowards but unfortunately they’re just trapped. I don’t hold grudges against them. Besides, there are bigger fish to fry.

We have witnessed and are still witnessing the biggest lie, greatest con, and most consequential crime in American history. And if we talk about it, we’ll get banned everywhere. So let’s talk about it, shall we?

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit