It seems that the Democrats didn’t care as much about the “kids in cages” as they led us to believe. Indeed, after President Joe Biden decided to reopen a Texas facility used to house migrants under the Trump administration, they didn’t so much as bat a fake teary eye.

All of a sudden, the “kids in cages” trope is no longer applicable when it involves a president who does not have an “R” next to his name. How much hypocrisy does the Biden administration expect the nation to stomach?

White House Defends Restarting Trump Immigration Policy

On Feb. 23, the White House defended its decision to reopen the housing facility located in Carrizo Springs, TX, that was used to hold up to 700 migrants between the ages of 13 and 17. The administration announced this move late on Feb. 22, and the first of the unaccompanied minors arrived the same day.

While the activist media rose to defend the president, others on the left apparently valued their principles enough to take umbrage at the move. The Hill reported: “The decision rankled immigration advocates and sparked allegations of hypocrisy given President Joe Biden and administration officials have vigorously condemned the Trump administration’s treatment of migrant kids at the border and its immigration policies more broadly.”

White House Press Secretary Jen “Circle Back” Psaki explained, “To ensure the health and safety of these kids, [the Department of Health and Human Services] took steps to open an emergency facility to add capacity where these kids can be provided the care they need before they are safely placed with families and sponsors.”

When questioned about the apparent hypocrisy of such an action, Psaki went on defense, stating that “it’s a temporary reopening during COVID-19, our intention is very much to close it, but we want to make sure we can follow COVID protocols.” Psaki added that the Biden administration does not expel minors who come to the border without their parents. Instead, they are transferred to the Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement.

“Our goal is for them to then be transferred to families or sponsors,” Psaki went on. “So, this is our effort to ensure that kids are not in close proximity and that we are abiding by the health and safety standards that the government has been set out.”

She rejected the notion that placing children in this site was similar to holding “kids in cages.” The press secretary said: “That is never our intention of replicating the immigration policies of the past administration.” She continued:

“But we are in a circumstance where we are not going to expel unaccompanied minors at the border. That would be inhumane. That is not what we’re going to do here as an administration. We need to find places that are safe under COVID protocols for kids to be where they can have access to education, health and mental services, consistent with their best interest.”

Democrats Exposing Themselves

At this point, it seems clear that those on the left never cared about the migrant children who were being kept in cages under the Trump administration. As it turns out, these young people were political pawns utilized to attack the former president. But is this a surprise? Any disaffected group could be weaponized to score political points.

How long can Biden get away with using the same policies he roundly criticized Trump for? The far-left progressive wing is sure to call the president out on this duplicity, but what position will the moderate faction in the Democratic Party and the rest of the nation take?

While the activist media will continue to defend Biden as Johnnie Cochran defended O.J., even they might find it difficult to shield the president from a public already observing the blatant hypocrisy involved. This, along with other acts of duplicity that Biden will surely commit, might not impact him personally as he is committed to serving only one term. Nevertheless, they may dim the prospects of a Democratic victory in the 2022 midterms and beyond.

