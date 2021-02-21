Share the truth















Will someone please think of the children…in Congress! It’s not fair that “mostly peaceful protesters” should show up at their doors and run through their halls! If you feel like causing a little mayhem, go shatter the storefront windows of some local mom-and-pop shop in Seattle or Portland or cause a couple billion dollars worth of fire damage in places like Minneapolis, Kenosha, or St. Louis. Just keep your massive political rallies far from the capital. D.C. belongs to the politicians!

In the Second Public Inquisition of Donald Trump, D.C. relished playing the victim — its favorite role.

“Yes, officer, I saw the whole thing. These monster MAGA people came out of nowhere and streaked half-naked through my office. At first I thought it was just those Antifa pranksters having a little fun, but then I noticed the Capitol stormtroopers carried American flags — American flags! — Those racist barbarians! Nothing ever scared me so much. It was boogeyman Trump’s fault. He sent them! He did this! Hang him for treason! Hunt down his lawyers! And burn his voters at the stake!”

Now that the first theatrical performance of Congress: Perpetual Victims of the People has come to an end, Speaker Pelosi had no other choice but to turn it into a long-running spectacle by announcing an “outside, independent 9/11-type Commission” that can entertain D.C. audiences for years to come. In a powerful aria, she said a continuing operatic investigation into the events of January 6 was necessary “[t]o protect our security, our security, our security…,” no doubt repeating the need for “security” enough times in crescendo to remind Americans that Congress is more precious than the peasants in flyover country. Designating what happened after President Trump’s political rally that day a “domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex,” Pelosi vowed to “investigate” and “get to the truth of how this happened.”

Spoiler alert: the final multi-volume masterpiece timely released for optimum political impact will find all Trump-supporters traitors and terrorists. For D.C., the MAGA president has become the Phantom of the Swamp, except no redemption for the detested villain will be found in the end.

Framing 75 million Trump-voters as terrorists:

The reality distortion field enveloping Washington must be exquisite. From the cheap seats out here in America, impeaching and endlessly investigating the former president for exercising his free speech at a political rally and labeling all his voters as “domestic terrorists” because of the actions of a small number of actual rioters seem absurdly un-American. If political speech is now beyond the protections of the First Amendment, not much worth saying out loud can be said at all. And if an entire population of Americans can be punished for the actions of a few, then the legal system is not punishing crimes; it’s policing thought. Only Congress could embrace the injustice of a Soviet show trial in the name of “protecting democracy.” And only D.C. politicians could turn around after calling President Trump and his supporters every vile name imaginable for years and pretend that the words expressed at a political rally must be punished for the sake of “national unity.”

Members of Congress responded to Hillary Clinton’s election loss by encouraging the physical harassment of Trump administration members and supporters wherever they could be found — in restaurants, at their homes, no refuge was off limits. House Speaker Pelosi promised to drag President Trump out of the White House by his hair. Majority Leader Schumer threatened judicially conservative members of the Supreme Court in an attempt to influence their rulings just last year. And Vice President Harris ran for office while raising bail funds for arsonists and looters who “protested” for their civil rights by devastating neighborhoods and burning local businesses to the ground. The message from Democrats to Trump-voters has been clear: “Make them pay.” If Democrat leaders can explicitly support mob violence against government officials and ordinary Americans and excuse the destruction of private property when it does not affect them directly, then surely they’ve forfeited any moral legitimacy for denouncing the mob when it turns on them instead. And if the grounds of the Capitol are worthy of protection while those of private homes and businesses are not, then property rights in America are dead for all but the politicians. Forget Black Lives Matter; in D.C., only the lives and office spaces of members of Congress really matter at all.

Walls work (except not at the border):

What was the first response of the political class to finding undocumented tourists within its own halls? Congress built itself its very own wall. What a marvelous idea! If only Congress had as much concern for the lives and property of ordinary Americans. “Walls don’t Work!” has been the mantra of every politico — Democrat or Republican — insisting that America’s borders remain relatively unprotected against illegal immigration. Yet as soon as the Capitol was breached — Bam! — walls went up within the week, and “shock and awe” troops flooded the zone.

This is a crazy idea, but what if D.C. lawmakers cared as much for the victims of violent crimes committed by the citizens of foreign nations sneaking into the United States as they care for their own safety? After decades of lawlessness at the southern border, would they finally see the wisdom of protecting Americans with some kind of physical barrier just as they’ve given themselves? Here’s an even crazier idea: what if Congress worried as much about struggling blue collar families trying to stay financially afloat as they did about their own jobs? If more illegal immigrants ran for Congress instead of undercutting the labor market for American workers scraping to get by, would Congress finally find enough empathy for ordinary Americans to see the benefits of walls more generally? If only Congress prioritized Americans’ well being as much as it does its own. In D.C., it seems, Capitol incursions bring walls; country incursions just bring silence.

The boomerang effect (or how to get more Trump):

One thing’s for sure: Congress no longer finds “resistance” against the national government the “height of patriotism” as it has these last four years. Now it’s seditious and treasonous! Gone are the days when setting fires across from the White House or breaking car windows indiscriminately was given a pass because it was done with “good intentions.” An army of Jefferson and Washington statue-topplers causing mayhem on the capital’s streets when President Trump was in office is one thing. Families showing up in D.C. armed with smiles and MAGA flags are another. Some political causes just don’t get the full benefits of the Constitution’s protections, it seems. If Trump-supporters can’t understand that dual standard, well, they can always add their names to the list of Americans banned from commercial flights and hotel stays and denied simple banking services or even jobs. Some viewpoints — even if held by 75 million Americans — simply cannot be tolerated by Congress anymore. Better to designate half the voters as “domestic terrorists” than to take their grievances seriously.

The strange thing is that ever since we began our twenty-year “War on Terror” in the Middle East and Asia, anti-war opponents have decried the endeavor as a misguided recruitment tool for creating more terrorists than it stops. Now that D.C. has slapped the label of “terrorist” on ordinary Americans and declared war on Trump-supporters, though, members of Congress don’t expect it to have the same effect. That seems like whistling past the graveyard, or maybe how you get a lot more Trump.

