Here’s something you may not know: According to VAERS (the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System), there are currently 602 reported deaths in the United States of America attributed to the COVID vaccine. This is a subset of a total of 12,697 adverse events reported to the same system since December 14, 2020, when the COVID-19 vaccine first began its rollout.

Article by Pennel Bird from Liberty Nation.

VAERS is co-sponsored by the CDC and FDA. It was created in 1990 as a complement to, or outgrowth of, the NCVIA (National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act) of 1986, which granted total liability protection to everyone associated with the CDC’s recommended schedule of childhood vaccines.

No Liability, But Plenty Of Vaccines

Those who won complete immunity from lawsuits stemming from vaccine injury or death include Big Pharma and all vaccine manufacturers – in addition to anyone associated with administering them, such as doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals, like your friendly neighborhood pharmacist.

The incredible good fortune bequeathed by this singular stroke of a presidential pen emboldened the big pharmaceutical companies to be their best selves and substantially increase the number of vaccines in the development pipeline. With zero liability for any adverse events, why not? Unleashed and unfettered from the nettlesome problem of making products as safely as possible, Big Pharma went on to establish vaccines as one of the most lucrative products for an industry that was already becoming by far the most profitable and powerful in the history of the world.

In 1986, American children received 12 shots by age 18. By 2021, 18-year-olds have racked up 54 shots – more than quadruple the pre-NCVIA number. This doesn’t include the yet to be FDA approved COVID vaccine, which is more than likely to be mandated at some cultural juncture.

No Time For Studies

As ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) forced the federal government to tacitly admit in 2018, the safety studies the Departments of Health and Human Services were bound by law to undertake since 1986 were never done. That’s right: The government has shown no proof that any vaccines on the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule have been tested for safety in over 30 years.

But surely, with this bonanza of vaccines protecting us from disease, it would stand to reason we’re a much healthier society than we used to be – right?

Think again.

Follow NOQ Report on



In 2010, Journal of the American Medical Association conducted a study that demonstrated a significant deterioration of children’s health from 1988 to 2006. It showed an astonishing doubling of the prevalence of four types of chronic conditions, which rose from 12.8% of children to 26.8% during the same time period that CDC’s vaccine schedule increased four-fold. According to a 2011 study by Science Direct medical journal, 54% of American children suffer from one of 20 chronic health conditions, including ADD, ADHD, obesity, asthma, allergies, and autism. And a 2018 study asserted that America ranks last in childhood health outcomes out of 20 first world countries.

These aren’t proof that vaccines have adversely impacted childhood health outcomes – many confounders may exist – but the Departments of HHS steadfastly refuses to conduct the one study that would settle the matter of vaccine safety once and for all – a vaccinated v. unvaccinated study. What are they afraid of finding?

A Fatal Jab?

The 602 reported deaths from the COVID-19 vaccination in the USA have yet to be verified. Still, if even a portion of them prove vaccine-causal, that is an extraordinary number of deaths in two months since the injection was rolled out. What would our regulatory agencies do if, for example, a new over-the-counter migraine medication resulted in 602 American deaths in eight weeks? Would they shrug? Or would consumers and the various P.R. departments determine that product should be pulled from the shelves? The metric is difficult to discern.

These vaccines are experimental. The phase three trials are ongoing as adverse events are reported in real-time. The FDA has not yet approved them. A rare blood disorder resulting from COVID vaccination known as immune thrombocytopenia, or lack of platelets, is becoming a real concern. Other confirmed side effects include anaphylaxis and Bell’s palsy. Four people from Oregon who received both doses of the vaccine have been re-infected with COVID-19. There is no scientific evidence the injections prevent transmission of the virus. If they do not, then achieving herd immunity from the vaccine is impossible on its face. Natural immunity achieved by recovering from the infection is the only real possibility right now.

Nursing home populations are showing steep increases in death after the first dose, and as many as 60% of the health care workers in these facilities are refusing the vaccine themselves. Is this because they’re witnessing adverse events from the injections in front of their very eyes? There is growing concern in Norway, for example, where 23 elderly deaths recently followed hard on the heels of COVID vaccination. Have frontline doctors and nurses become wary of a vaccine that may show strong associations to deaths of the elderly? If they are worried, what caution should the rest of us exercise?

Vaccines are the very essence of plausible deniability – there is rarely a definitive smoking gun where an injury is involved. Did you die 30 minutes after taking a vaccine? Could have been anything. But the greater concern is this: A 2009 Harvard study determined that only 1% of adverse events are reported to the VAERS. This may be a function of the fact that most Americans have never even heard of the reporting system. What if the 602 American deaths VAERS reports are just 1% of the total U.S. deaths so far from the COVID vaccine?

You do the math.

~

Read more from Pennel Bird.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.