When Nikki Haley left her role as United States Ambassador to the United Nations and did not take another role in the White House, I smelled a rat. There seemed to be only two viable possibilities as I gamed out how it all went down. Either she was a loyal patriot who was being prepared to replace Mike Pence as the second term Vice President or she was distancing herself. I hoped for the former but suspected the latter.

She was at the top of my list of people who were likely working from within the White House to take down President Trump as the internal “resistance.” In retrospect, I do not believe she was, opting instead to simply stay out of the mix so she could reposition herself as a separate “moral” leader within the GOP. Now that impeachment is happening, she’s securing her place in The Swamp by attacking President Trump in a recent interview with POLITICO:

“I think he’s going to find himself further and further isolated,” Haley said. “I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving.”

I reminded her that Trump has been left for dead before; that the base always rallied behind him. I also reminded her that the argument for impeachment—and conviction—is that he would be barred from holding federal office again.

“He’s not going to run for federal office again,” Haley said.

But what if he does? Or at least, what if he spends the next four years threatening to? Can the Republican Party heal with Trump in the picture?

“I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture,” she said, matter-of-factly. “I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far.”

This was the most certainty I’d heard from any Republican in the aftermath of January 6. And Haley wasn’t done.

“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” she said. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

Haley is positioning herself as a leading GOP Establishment candidate for a 2024 run. It’s that simple. She is sending out the flares to Lincoln Project sycophants and RINO-loving big donors that despite her time working with President Trump, she’s not a fan. In fact, she’s never been a fan even when she worked for him. She opposed Trump during the 2016 primaries, bouncing around between candidates every time her preferred Republican nominee fell off. It was surprising that she was offered a role in the White House at all.

Conservatives on Twitter were not impressed:

Nikki Haley has declared her allegiance with the Liz Cheney wing of the GOP at the height of the impeachment trial — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 12, 2021

Nikki Haley is the Right’s version of Kamala Harris. Lying, Psychopathic, Unpopular, and Power-hungry. She stands for nothing and needs to be humbled. — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) February 12, 2021

Nikki Haley is the Meghan McCain of Liz Cheneys. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 12, 2021

Nikki Haley On Donald Trump political future: “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.” Thoughts? — Wayne Dupree Media, LLC (@WayneDupreeShow) February 12, 2021

Is Nikki Haley the moral conscience of the GOP or a calculating political opportunist? https://t.co/p2vinG8P1L — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) February 12, 2021

A once-promising career for Nikki Haley evaporated today as she swore allegiance to The Swamp. Her 2024 candidacy should be short despite Republican Establishment mega-donors pushing for her. America will have better choices.

