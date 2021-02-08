A Los Angeles Times columnist is in “anguish” after her neighbors plowed her driveway open during a snowstorm. It’s because they are Trump supporters.

Article by Bob Unruh via WND.

The Times’ Virginia Heffernan pointed out that even members of Hezbollah do nice things now and then, as did Nazis.

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley of George Washington University noted on his website that Heffernan “explores her struggle with how to respond while comparing all Trump supporters to Nazis and Hezbollah.”

“It is unfortunately hardly surprising to see such unhinged hateful comparisons in today’s age of rage. What was surprising is need to publish such a column containing gratuitous attacks on over 70 million voters as compared to genocidal murders or terrorists,” he wrote.

“While most of us would find a thank you as natural and immediate, Heffernan explores her struggle in decision how to respond: ‘Of course, on some level, I realize I owe them thanks — and, man, it really looks like the guy back-dragged the driveway like a pro — but how much thanks? These neighbors are staunch partisans.'”

Turley said that under “the guise of working through these issues, the column seems more of a vehicle for suggesting Trump voters are little better than terrorists and murderers.”

“It matter-of-factly treats such references as obvious comparisons. There is less evidence of honest internal debate as much as satisfaction in being able to demean and marginalize almost half of the electorate,” he said.

“The fact is that people are addicted to rage,” wrote Turley, Many continue to use Trump as a license to hate, even portraying such hate as virtuous. It is so consuming that even kindness from a neighbor is treated as a moral dilemma.”

In her column, Heffernan noted Hezbollah cares for its own — sick, elderly and hungry Shiite Muslims, as did the Nazis.

But her neighbors, she complained, “supported a man who showed near-murderous contempt for the majority of Americans. They kept him in business with their support.”

And she insists her offer of a “standing invitation to make amends” depends on “recognizing the truth about the Trump administration.”

That, she said, requires working “to repair the damage of the last four years.”

