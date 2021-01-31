The tyrants of Big Tech and the useful idiots in mainstream media have the market cornered on news. They determine which news stories to promote and which ones to suppress. And while there are strong players moving their way up the ranks in social media such as Gab, Parler (assuming they come back), and Clouthub, they just don’t have the user base of Twitter or Facebook that seems necessary in order to get all of the news when it happens.

It’s the second biggest complaint I get from conservatives who refuse to try the burgeoning social media alternatives. The first is reach; they just can’t reach the same number of people on the smaller sites. Twitter and Facebook may be suppressing us, but unless we’re a celebrity we’re not able to get the same type of traction on news that we share on Gab that we do on Big Tech social media sites.

To me, it’s a matter of being on both. I am still active on Twitter while maintaining the same activity level on multiple smaller alternatives. I’ve never really been much of a Facebook guy, but I still occasionally post there as well. If (when) I get kicked off of Twitter and Facebook, I won’t be too mad. It’s bound to happen since I don’t filter my posts. But when it does, I’ll be ready to hit the ground running on the smaller sites.

All of this still comes down to where conservatives can find the news. Many of us have been so reliant on Big Tech that we don’t know where else to look. For NOQ Report, we’ve anticipated the purge for some time and have been weening ourselves off of the Big Tech teat. Yes, Facebook and Twitter still send us a good chunk of traffic, but nowhere near what they’ve sent in the past. Our Twitter account is gone, purged on the same day as President Trump and tens of thousands of other accounts. Our Facebook page has been suppressed for a long time. This time last year, we could get tens if not hundreds of thousands of views on a single Facebook post. Today, we get dozens or hundreds.

The vast majority of our traffic is “direct.” In other words, most of our visitors come to the site on their own, whether they have us bookmarked or if they simply visit regularly. But rising up in the ranks are the various conservative news aggregators visited by conservatives in-the-know. Below is a list of our top ten referrers among these aggregators. We strongly encourage everyone to check them out, bookmark them, and make the ones you like the best the place you visit multiple times per day. Just like Drudge Report used to be, these sites offer conservative perspectives and news vetted by real patriots.

The Liberty Daily: This is by far our best traffic source among the aggregators. TLD has been around since 2016 and has continued to grow every month since. The operator has a way with headlines that cuts through the story to reveal the real meat of any issue. Conservative Playlist: A newer site created just before the 2020 election, Conservative Playlist is moving up in the ranks. January was our best traffic month from them so far. They offer news, videos, and podcasts. Steve Quayle: I debated putting Steve’s site on this list since it’s not solely a news aggregator. Their brand of news is often more offbeat or conspiratorial with a focus on Christian and conservative stories. Populist Press: Another relatively new site, the guys at Populist Press have built a strong brand in a very short period of time. Citizen Free Press: CFP may be the overall biggest aggregator of them all. Their stories get a ton of comments and they can draw large spikes in traffic. 63 Red: I love rooting for the underdog and 63Red is one of them. They’ve been around for a while and deserve to move up in this ranking as they present a strong mix of conservative news stories and opinions. Lucianne: This site is as old as the internet and continues to provide its faithful audience with a constant flow of right-leaning stories. Pro-Trump News: This affiliate-based news aggregator will likely move up in this list next month as they only started sending us traffic in the last week. Readers apparently love them as they’ve grown rapidly since being formed last year. Rumor Mill News: This is the only site on the list that I know very little about. I’ve never spoken to the owner(s) but they made it to the top 10. Looking at their page, it seems like a solid mix of stories. Press California: Don’t let the name fool you. Even people not living on the west coast can get some great news from this site.

We’ll be updating this list every month. These top news aggregators fill the void left by Drudge Report when he turned to the dark side following the 2016 election. Conservatives need to spread the real news now more than ever.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

Follow NOQ Report on



The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.