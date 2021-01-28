Author Robert Greene’s 15th Law of Power urges readers to “crush your enemy totally,” pointing out that “if one ember is left alight, no matter how dimly it smolders, a fire will eventually break out.” The left seems to be adhering to this when it comes to dealing with social media company Parler, which became popular among conservatives after dealing with biased censorship on other sites such as Twitter and Facebook.

Article by Jeff Charles originally published at Liberty Nation.

It was not enough to remove the site entirely from app stores and hosting services. Now, House Democrats are trying to use the FBI to take further action against the company under the guise of investigating the origins of the U.S. Capitol riot. But GOP lawmakers are pushing back.

Democrats Call For FBI Investigation Into Parler

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have called for an FBI investigation to determine whether or not Parler was a “potential facilitator” in the planning of the assault on the Capitol building on Jan. 6. House Republicans on the committee argued that any FBI probe into social media should also include Facebook and Twitter instead of focusing only on Parler. They argued that the request, which came from committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, is “evidence” of the “growing alliance between Big Tech and Democrats.”

Fox News reported, “Committee Ranking Member James Comer, R-Ky., and GOP Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., penned a letter to Maloney, D-N.Y., on Monday” after she made her request to the FBI.

“Like you, we were disturbed and angered by the riot and we believe those responsible should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” they wrote. “But casting blame on a single social media company known for its conservative username while simply ignoring other social media companies known for sympathizing with liberal causes is blatantly and overtly partisan.”

The lawmakers continued, “Moreover, your letter is additional evidence of the growing alliance between Big Tech and Democrats to muzzle certain viewpoints, opinions, and perspectives.”

Republicans argue that Maloney’s insistence that Parler was a forum on which rioters planned their assault “completely omits the fact that other social media platforms were also facilitators of the January 6 riot.”

They also pointed out that:

Follow NOQ Report on



“a cursory search of other social media platforms yields identical, disturbing posts, from across the political spectrum, advocating for a wide swathe of positions, demonizing an equally diverse group of people.”

The representatives suggested that “[r]ather than limiting its investigation to Parler, then, perhaps the Committee should include Facebook and other social media companies in its request for an investigation into the antecedents of the January 6 Capitol riot.”

Then, they took a thinly veiled shot at the relationship between Big Tech and Democrats. “Of course, doing so may upset Big Tech, which in turn could turn off the spigot of campaign contributions to Democrats.”

But it wasn’t just an empty jab; the lawmakers brought up numbers. “During the 2020 election cycle Facebook employees contributed over $5 million in federal elections—92.79% of which went to Democrats,” they noted. “Twitter employees were even more generous to Democrats, with 98.41% of all federal contributions in the 2020 cycle going to Democrats.”

The two lawmakers continued: “While Facebook, Twitter, and Parler seem to all share blame in allowing their platforms to be used to plan for the January 6 riot, one main difference between the three platforms is that Parler is the only one that hasn’t given generously to the Democrats.”

What Does This Mean For Free Speech?

It is hard to imagine that the Democrats are acting in good faith in this matter. As Steube and Comer pointed out in their letter, if Maloney and her allies were making an authentic plea for the Bureau to get to the bottom of the planning of the riots, including Twitter and Facebook in the assessment would be a no-brainer.

Several left-leaning news outlets, such as Business Insider and Vox, noted that Twitter and Facebook platforms were used to plan the riots. Moreover, it is already known that radical leftist groups aligned with the Antifa movement have used these sites to plan their operations as well.

Unfortunately, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee seem to be more interested in playing politics than realistically addressing the issue at hand, apparently willing to pull the FBI into their anti-free-speech efforts. They might be hoping that a federal investigation will give them even more ammo to destroy Parler.

The nature of a potential FBI investigation into social media companies is not yet known, but if the Department of Justice acquiesces to the Democrats’ demands, it could set a dangerous precedent for other platforms that arise to compete with Twitter and Facebook. Needless to say, the thought of the Bureau being used as a weapon is chilling but not new. The nation saw some in the agency use their positions for political purposes in the 2016 election.

Even if this particular effort to target Parler fails, it does not mean the left is finished. There will be more attempts to diminish conservative voices on the internet. The question is: How will conservatives fight back?

~

Read more from Jeff Charles.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.