Chaos has reared its ugly head in this election cycle, this much is true. We have all thought long and hard, as well as discussed for some sleepless nights where it is we stand exactly as the Federalist Faction on recent events. Many of you will disagree with us in this episode, but I would rather have you hear our honest opinions, then say what you want to hear and keep within the echo chamber for likes and views.

We walk a fine line, while some have called for Trump to take military action leading to civil war, and others embrace the evils of Joe Biden wholeheartedly. The true battle lies in preserving our constitution and its founding principles. Our nation is more than a president, and the fact some view the presidency as a “Kingship” makes it clear that you forget what it is to be a Patriot.

Whether you believe the there was enough fraud to change the outcome of this election or not, one thing was absolutely apparent, the system is absolutely corrupt. The election went through all the proper channels and to all the proper courts, but the end result was filled with biased corruption implemented by the people we put into office.

It is We The People that must take it upon ourselves to uproot these corrupt politicians and replace them with representatives of the people. Fraud has been going on for years and years and years, but now because we lost the game, many find themselves throwing up their hands like infants with cries bent towards the skies, not even wanting to vote. If this one election is enough to make you want to give up, then you were never truly ready for the tough fight. We The People, the Patriots, we’re just getting warmed up.

We are a nation built on principles, with a founding on the Constitution of the United States grounded in scripture. As we discuss in Federalist Paper #1 we find that James Madison makes it clear that the head of the government must be uplifted firmly upon the shoulders of the individual. Not just people who bend, break, or fail to pass up opportunities, but men who stand for a moral authority and fill the gaps of opportunity with responsibility. It is by men such as these that we rid our system of corruption, and embolden the constitution. When a pipe bursts in your house you don’t go burning the house down, you replace the burst pipe with a new one.

We can not abide with Biden creating a socialistic country out of America, and we can’t allow Trump to toss aside the constitution to become the King of America. We The People run this country, it’s time to act like it.

