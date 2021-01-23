January 6th was supposed to be an important day in our nation’s history. Conservatives across the country descended upon Washington DC in an effort to make their voices heard, as the 2020 Election results turned out to not reflect the actual votes cast by the American people. With Congress meeting to certify the Electoral College results, President Trump called on his supporters to gather together to let their elected officials know that if they didn’t do the right thing, they wouldn’t be happy and would not vote for them in the next election. Unfortunately, the large gathering took a turn for the worse.

Violence broke out for the first time in MAGA Rally history. That is a significant piece of the puzzle. At no time before this had there been a Trump Rally which resulted in Trump supporters being the aggressors and causing violence. This has caused many to question whether this was even MAGA supporters who were violent. That’s a topic for another day.

Chad Caton joined me for this episode of Freedom One-On-One to share his personal experience of being on the ground in Washington DC during the Trump Rally. What he witnessed was extremely different than how the Mainstream Media portrayed it. The Trump supporters were very positive and simply wanting to peacefully make their voices heard. Chad witnessed unmarked busses bringing Antifa members in. They were dressed like MAGA supporters, going around and picking fights, getting everyone riled up. He mentioned that it was very tactical.

This episode will give you an eyewitness account of the happenings of January 6th at the Capitol. As usual, things are not always as they seem when it comes to how the Media portrays events like this.

