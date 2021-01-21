The Biden Regency has assumed power over the United States. Trump exits with a whimper while the Biden Regency unveils multiple first-day executive orders that undermine America’s sovereignty. With Joe Biden’s obvious dementia and malleable policy proposals, there is clear reason to believe that Joe Biden will not actually be the one running the United States of America, despite having title. CCP propaganda outlets vocalized their celebration of Trump’s exits.

Every Presidential candidate, in this era, has a slew of day-one promises. Joe Biden appears to have set the tone from day one with executive action. He signed 17 executive orders. Here is a list below.

Majority of these undermine American sovereignty. Rejoining the Paris Accord sends hundreds of millions of dollars overseas, so that we can pay for other countries to build green energy. America will rejoin the World Health Organization which proved in 2020 to be a Chinese puppet, the reason the Trump Administration left. And of course, the Democrats dream of irreversibly changing the voting demographics of this country with illegal immigration comes steps closer to full realization. The cultural impact is there as well. The end of the 1776 Commission, Trump’s effort to combat Critical Race Theory, means woke ideology will become policy.

The biggest benefactor of this is China. One of the Trump administration’s final acts was to label the Chinese extermination of the Uighurs as genocide. It will be interesting to see how long the US government maintains this position. But for the Chinese, they have a President who is bought and paid for. The Hunter Biden escapades overseas in Ukraine and especially China show how compromised this regency already is. When I said, we were living in Star Wars land, prior Big Tech’s execution of Order 66, that includes the notion of a Phantom Menace. Many have speculated that a Biden Regency will be a third term of the Obama Presidency or that Kamala Harris or perhaps Nancy Pelosi will be pulling the strings. But Xi Jinping is the Phantom Menace that the Biden Regency will ultimately benefit.

America is the last thing preventing China from asserting itself as the dominant world power. The world’s largest population paired with a quickly modernizing economy means that America’s days were numbered if unable to combat the rise of China before their numerical advantage becomes insurmountable. It requires America have a more aggressive posture and repair its culture from that which has fueled this declining state. But already the Biden Regency is quick to feed America’s decline with pagan prayers, open borders immigration policy, and supporting China’s geopolitical agenda with the WHO and the Paris Accords. America is China’s vassal not because we were beaten in battle but because we aren’t going to stand in the way.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.