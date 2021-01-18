Project Veritas released a new video demonstrating Twitter’s penchant for embracing censorship. And this time, they’re not just talking about the President. They’re talking about his supporters, anyone who is contrary to the accepted narratives, and even other world leaders.

Recordings of Twitter’s Legal, Policy and Trust lead Vijaya Gadde engaged in a meeting with her team and others proved to be quite revealing about what Twitter did and what they plan to do going forward.

“Whether we believe Trump’s tweets are inciting violence and having real world harm. I think we’ve seen that in fact, they are,” she said.

This is the same company that glorified Antifa and Black Lives Matter during their months-long rioting that destroyed entire sections of major cities and left dozens dead. The latest leftist media narrative about insurrection prompted by President Trump has been debunked, but the doctored videos portraying the President calling for attacks on the Capitol are still circulating on mainstream media and among Democratic lawmakers.

Twitter seems intent to ignore the facts regarding the “insurrection” and instead to use their censorship of the President of the United States as a successful case study of how they can flex their muscles against any world leader.

“One of the interesting things is a lot of the work that we’ve been doing over the last week is work that we’ve built on in other places around the world, where we’ve seen violence unfold as a result of either misleading information or coded rhetoric,” Gadde said. “A lot of our learnings here [in the United States] have come from other markets. So, in that sense, you know, we do feel like it is—this is our global approach.”

Another important takeaway is Twitter is actively working on the ability to properly “enforce” mass suspensions and bannings. This likely includes searching accounts for keywords and sentiment that goes against their leftist worldview.

“We need to be very focused on being able to enforce any of these policies or enforcement decisions we make at scale,” Gadde said. “We decided to escalate our enforcement of the civic integrity policy and use a label that disabled engagements to stop the spread of potentially inflammatory content, which is the content around election interference, election fraud, stealing the election, that type of thing.”

Twitter got to play technological god and the repercussions were negligible. They’re ready to expand their oppression against freedom of thought as they advance their self-appointed role as arbiters of truth.

