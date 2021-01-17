The below listed report about the January 6, 2021 “Stop the Steal” rally at the Washington Monument with many verified facts, listed following this op-ed, was developed by LT Col Royal Brown, III, USA (Ret) (Ranger), whose father was a member of the Greatest Generation and was a American combat hero in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. We’ve listed his father, Col Royal A. Brown, Jr., USAF (Ret), WWII, Korea, Vietnam Son Tay POW Camp Raid, who was awarded 4 Silver Stars, 11 Distinguished Flying Crosses, 2 Bronze Stars, on the Endorsee of PAC page of the Combat Veterans For Congress PAC website, along with many other heroic American combat patriots going back to WWI.

This op-ed and Lt Col Royal Brown’s report below should be read in their entireties, since we do not believe future generations of Americans will be able to find these facts elsewhere. The left, Socialists Democrats, and Communists are rapidly deleting accurate reports in order to revise history. We encourage you to distribute this information, via the Internet, to as many of the 80 million Americans who voted for President Trump, who believe President Trump was actually re-elected, and those Americans who still support President Donald J. Trump. The dishonest Big Tech and mainstream media have been doing their very best to censor the truth, promote lies, and distribute misinformation at the direction of Communist China.

Our ability to acquire factual transmissions on the internet went into full recover mode, in order to document witness accounts and capture the actual videos taken on January 6, 2021. They collectively document the true and accurate facts about the January 6, 2021 “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington DC, as Lt Col Royal Brown has also been able to do. The information is listed herewith in no particular order—please take your time, and we encourage you to read it in its entirety, because mainstream media, controlled by Communist China, and Nancy Pelosi’s Socialist/Marxist Caucus is in league with them; she has been reporting inaccurate facts and outright lies about what President Trump did.

Communist China with the help of Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and cowardly Republicans in Congress have been reporting distorted facts and untruthful information in order to label President Trump as a person who incited a riot; nothing could be further from the truth, and they know it. There are many videos of Pelosi, Kamala Harris, leftist members of Congress, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and many TV network hosts inciting hundreds of riots on a weekly basis for the last 12 months. Democrats often accuse Republicans of doing exactly what they have been illegally doing—they have actually been encouraging Antifa and Black Lives Matter to riots after they colluded with Russian to develop a dossier to falsely impeach President Trump.

The videos of the President speaking at the Washington Monument at the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, 2021 prove that he invited his peaceful supporters to march to the US Capitol and support Republicans Senators and Congressmen who were challenging the election theft and voter fraud in 6 battleground states—and to do it “peacefully and patriotically’. Here is an excerpt from President Trump’s statement to his 800,000 supporters in Washington, DC at the January 6th “Stop the Steal” rally:

“We have to have peace, we have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt. It’s a very tough period of time. There’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us, from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you, you’re very special.”

When it became apparent that Antifa and leftists were violently attacking the US Capitol Building, the President called for his supporters in Washington to go home, but the media blocked the national transmission of his call for peace, law, and order. Those facts must be reported and documented as THE true historic record of what the President said for posterity so facts can be documented for historians. True witness reports, web reports, and internet analysis are now being scrubbed by Big Tech and mainstream media in order to rewrite history and to try to support the second illegal impeachment of President Trump that is being vigorously pushed by a mentally deranged, dishonest, hate filled, and senile Pelosi.

Attached is a video of Police escorting busloads of Antifa domestic terrorists, paid for by Nazi collaborator George Soros, so they could infiltrate the peaceful Trump supporters at the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington DC. The Antifa domestic terrorists got out of their buses with red MAGA hats, but their backpacks were filled with black riot paraphernalia, weapons, and helmets so they would appear as peaceful Trump supporters, and be allowed into the US Capitol Building by police; once they were inside the peaceful image changed.

There’s been controversy concerning who actually entered the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, then created the destruction in the Capitol. Big Tech, mainstream media (under the control of Communist China), Pelosi, Schumer, Biden, Kamala Harris, and the Socialist Democrats, labeled the rioters in the Capitol as “solely” Trump supporters—that was obviously untrue. The below listed video footage shows a totally different picture. Trump supporters were recorded in the video trying to stop rioters from damaging the US Capitol, and calling them Antifa domestic terrorists.

The ANTIFA domestic terrorists, as well as any visitors who enter the Capitol complex, have no idea how to find their way around the complex interior of the Capitol Building. They had to be guided by congressional staff members who knew their way around in the very complicated maze in complicated corridors and stairwells. The question that has not been answered, is how did the Antifa domestic terrorists rapidly find their way to Nancy Pelosi’s office, the floor of the House, the floor of the Senate, other offices, etc. so they could immediately begin destroying the interior of the US Capitol Building?

The actions of the violent Antifa domestic terrorists resulted in the deaths of five persons (all Trump supporters, including the Capitol police officer who died from a head injury—Antifa is famous for inflicting head injuries to law enforcement officers). The 35 year old female US Air Force veteran, Ashli Babbit, was dressed in red, white, and blue and had resided in San Diego. was intentionally murdered by a US Capitol Police Special Agent David Bailey in civilian clothes. He is a Brazilian immigrant and Black Lives Matter militant who should have never been a US Capitol Hill police officer.

DAVID BAILEY HAD REPEATEDLY THREATENED TO KILL TRUMP SUPPORTERS ON FACEBOOK FOR MONTHS! An analysis of the videos of the premeditated murder, documented the shooting of the innocent Air Force Veteran in the US Capitol, indicated that two Antifa domestic terrorist provoked Capitol Police Special Agent David Bailey to murder the innocent Air Force Veteran female Trump supporter.

The behavior of Antifa domestic terrorists during the violent attacks inside the US Capitol Building, suggested that there was preplanning for the well executed event with the help of insider congressional staff members. There were coordinated actions among the Antifa terrorists as described by independent Japanese journalist Masako Ganaha in her below listed video testimony. Antifa domestic terrorists were breaking windows that ultimately led to the shooting by the plain clothes Capitol Police Officer of the female Air Force veteran, Ashli Babbit. Following the shooting Antifa domestic terrorists kept trying to get many Trump supporters to take action, they appealed to the Trump supporters to attack Capitol Police Officers, by shouting police officers shot a female Trump supporter, but it didn’t work.

The Japanese news reporter, who lives in Okinawa, Japan, was on the scene to cover the Trump rally and followed individuals she said were not Trump supporters into the US Capitol Building; she said it was clear to her that the two men who prompted the shooting were not Trump supporters, that they were probably Antifa members. Law enforcement told The New York Post that two other Antifa members, who caused chaos by storming the US Capitol Building, had been identified as previous participants in the New York City riots. According The New York Post report, in order to get Trump supporters blamed for the destruction in the Capitol, many Antifa members disguised themselves with pro-Trump clothing to get inside as innocent visitors so they would be free to riot once inside the US Capitol Building.

The Washington Times reported that the firm, XRVision, used facial recognition software to identify two other Antifa members who were Capitol rioters, as having been Philadelphia-based Antifa members. A CNN video of another individual inciting a riot, was identified as a from Utah and was hard core Antifa domestic terrorist organizer John Sullivan; he was questioned by the FBI and charged. He told The Epoch Times he knew of plans to storm the Capitol and that he saw them on “undergrounds chats and things like that.” He posted information about the plans on his social media, but didn’t inform law enforcement. He said, “I’m not a snitch.”

Speaker Pelosi is responsible for the US Capitol Building Security. The US Capitol Police report to her. It appears that the security of the US Capitol Building was lax, inadequate, and many US Capitol Police were unaware that they were allowing Antifa domestic terrorists, wearing MAGA Hats, to enter the US Capitol, along with many peaceful Trump supporters, through a side door as reported above. The Trump supporters were walking two by two, between stanchions designating required walkways for visitors, and they were peaceful. The Capitol Police were collectively posted a safe distance from visitors entering the Capitol.

The Washington DC Police were not deployed in force, despite the fact that 800,000 Trump supporters would be at a rally in Washington DC, assembling at the Washington Monument. In the attached video, police escorted buses full of Antifa domestic terrorists to have free rein of the city. As Raheem Kassam of the National Pulse pointed out, the US Capitol building was already being entered by a groups of Non-Trump protestors, long before President Trump’s speech was even completed at the Washington Monument, a half a mile away. The Trump supporters were gathered at the Washington Monument to hear the President’s speech, while Antifa domestic terrorists, dressed like Trump supporters, were being let into the US Capitol Building. How could the mob of protestors, who were destroying the US Capitol, have been “incited to destroy the Capitol” by President Trump speech, when they weren’t even present for the Washington Monument speech? They couldn’t have possibly heard the speech that Pelosi said incited insurrection.

A Trump supporter from New Hampshire said she saw police officers allowing leftist supporters to enter the US Capitol Building, long before President Trump even finished his speech at the Washington Monument, and she said in her below listed letter, it was a “setup”. All the Trump supporters who were listening to the President, couldn’t have been the same demonstrators, dressed like Trump supporters, who were allowed to enter the Capitol building:

Dear Jenny, I have heard from many who were in DC yesterday — Jack Kimball, Sylvia Smith, et al — everyone had similar stories. There were NO POLICE ANYWHERE on the streets. Cold, windy, NO porta potties (2 units near the Capitol). And NO trash cans. Trump supporters do NOT litter, but people did not have bags to collect litter in. They reported that the guests were happy, respectful, and enjoying being there. It wasn’t until the BUSLOADS of Antifa thugs showed up (dressed in MAGA hats, etc.) that it became ugly. The few guards at the Capitol were seen OPENING THE GATES TO LET PEOPLE IN. And at the door, there was ONE guard, and he opened the door and told people to come in. As Jack and Sylvia said, “IT WAS A SET-UP.” Terrible state of things! How will we ever fix it to be RIGHT AGAIN??? Diane

In 2020, over 300 hundred sanctuary cities were scourged by hundreds of riots, which were, according Pelosi, part of “generally peaceful protests”. Those supposedly “peaceful protests” were led by “Antifa” and “Black Lives Matter domestic terrorists”, who are the paid foot soldiers for the Socialist Democrat Party. In 2020, sanctuary cities run by Social Democrats were overrun.

Over $2 billion in mass destruction resulting from arson occurred

There were ambush killings of 50 police officers

Over 1000 police officers wounded by rioters were hospitalized

Mobs of rioters looted thousands of small businesses

The economic destruction was on such a massive national scale that the nation had never witnessed anything like it before

Pelosi, Schumer, Harris, Biden, Socialist and Marxist members of the Congress encouraged the rioters to take to the streets; Democrat Governors, Democrat Mayors, and local governments officials just stood by and allowed the destruction to continue, week after week, for 12 months. The Socialist Democrats in Congress and mainstream media, controlled by Communist China, refused to criticize Anitfa, Black Lives Matter, and looters who created the $2 billion in destruction, and loss of life as a result of the 12 months of rioting.

During the same 12 months there were over 500 peaceful and law abiding Trump rallies across the nation, with no violence “at all.” The Trump “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington DC on January 6th, with 800,000 Trump supporters who gathered at the Washington Monuments, was another peaceful demonstration, until police escorted Antifa buses into Washington DC, and those Antifa domestic terrorist wearing MAGA hats were allowed to enter the US Capitol, where they began their rampage of destruction that created the climate for the killing that occurred in Washington, DC.

In May 2020, there were three-days of riots in Washington, DC which included a sustained assault on the White House. Antifa and Black Lives Matter domestic terrorists threw bricks, rocks, bottles, fireworks and other items at police officers and Secret Service personnel. The police officers and Secret Service agents were also physically assaulted, kicked, punched, and exposed to bodily fluids. More than 60 Secret Service agents sustained multiple injuries in the three days of violent clashes. The Secret Service successfully defended the White House without killing any of the thousands of rioters.

It was an epic battle at the White House, yet Pelosi, Schumer, Biden, Kamal Harris, the Mayor of Washington, DC, and the Social Democrats in Congress turned a blind eyes to the violent riots. Three days of violent attack on the White House weren’t such a big deal for Pelosi, Schumer, and the Socialist Democrats in Congress—it has been conveniently scrubbed from their memory because it doesn’t fit the hateful narrative of a senile Pelosi, like the Antifa attacks on the Capitol that could be blamed on President Trump.

However the Security of the US Capitol Building which Pelosi is actually responsible for, that was inadequate because the Social Democrat Party foot soldiers, Antifa and Black Lives Matter domestic terrorists needed to be allowed to enter the Capitol long before President Trump finished his speech at the Washington Monument, in order for them to create havoc and destruction, so it could be blamed on President Trump who Pelosi could say was inciting a riot—”It was another of Pelosi’s setups.”

Barack Obama, Nazi collaborator George Soros, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, the Socialist Democrats in Congress, Communist China, and the weak RINO Republicans elected to Congress who all betrayed 80 million American voters are leading the republic on a course that will “fundamentally transform the United States of America” from a US Constitutional Republic to a Socialist State.

Excerpts from Lt Col Royal A. Brown, III, USA (Ret) (Ranger) email:

We all know from the cornucopia of proven evidence that massive election fraud went on especially in AZ, GA, PA, MI and WI, all states President Trump actually won by a landslide. The purpose of the rally was to support President Trump and to “Stop the Steal”.

In an obviously pre-planned press conference held by Beijing Joe Biden he demonstrated hypocrisy to the absurd. Standing in front of a “Office of the President Elect” banner Biden declared his disgust with what had happened and that it was Trump’s fault that “sedition”, “subversion” and even an “insurrection” had occurred. What a lying, corrupt, charlatan HYPOCRITE – where were these scathing words of blame during the Obama/Biden Coup, Spygate, Russiagate, Ukrainegate, Impeachmentgate and all the violence, looting, burning by Antifa and BLM over the last year?

Zero doubt in my mind that this whole incident regarding those breaking inside the capital causing the cowardly Congress to be evacuated and interrupt the Stop the Steal process until the wee hours of the morning yesterday was a “total setup”. You can’t tell me that the normal, tight security by Capital Police and Secret Service was maintained. Where were the National Guard that DC Mayor called for? I have since heard from other attendees at the rally saw a busload of people show up and allowed to enter thru a side door of Capitol Building. Of course, the whole purpose was to interrupt/stop those planning to object to the Electoral College count from AZ, GA, PA, MI and WI due to widespread election fraud from conducting their constitutional duty.

Just like a Communist country always controls the media and cuts off the truth this was done again on January 6th as conservative media such as the Right Side Broadcasting were cut off and all you could get were the leftist lamestream media’s biased and distorted opinions and views of events. Fox News is as bad as the rest.

Editor’s reaction

Publishing Lt. Col. Brown’s notes from the misleading article, Trump backers from Polk reflect on D.C. attack, is challenging as the The Ledger maintains strict copyright policies. But I’ve read through his notes in which he refutes all of the photos and videos which were intentionally cropped and captioned to make it seem as if only Trump supporters were rioting and there were no inciting leftists present. As we’ve learned in recent days, Lt. Col. Brown’s assessment is spot on.

The Lt. Col. also references this article published by an eyewitness the day after the Capitol riots. It is being heralded as an accurate representation of what really went down the day before and is well worth the read.

Leftists, mainstream media, and Big Tech are not just putting forth this multitude of false reports for the sake of controlling the narrative today. They’re trying to write history books in real time so future generations won’t know how evil they are today.

