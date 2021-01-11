Sadly, with the acceleration of events, this video from Glenn Back from only a week ago seems quaint in tone. However, it brings up a very important point, that it’s the fascist left that should secede from the rest of us who value freedom and individual rights.

The far-left fascists have moved so quickly in attacking basic human rights that any rendition of what they have currently done will no doubt become quickly outdated. But like good little leftists, they are just going down the list, attacking everyone’s civil rights by the numbers.

In all probability, the founding fathers most likely would have never envisioned a socialist national movement that had no care for the truth. One could presume that the first amendment was supposed to cover this, but when that is the first target, there is no telling where they will go.

Conserving liberty

Still, we need to step back and consider where we are in all of this. As referred to in the video, we of the pro-liberty right are akin to conservators in a museum. Attempting to preserve what has always worked in the past, against an ideology of ancient ideas that have always failed.

To be blunt, the fascist left is simply repeating the same mistakes of tyrants of the past while under the false impression that they are somehow ‘new’. We of the pro-liberty right know what works and that is why we are conserving them.

Freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, freedom to peaceably assemble, and of course freedom to defend yourself are just some of the freedoms that have worked in conserving liberty.

The bottom line: The Right favors liberty over control, the Left favors control over liberty.

We of the pro-liberty right value these freedoms, the fascist left does not. They value political power over all else. They may pretend to care about liberty, but only to the extent that it yields them power.

This is why the fascist far left is effectively seceding from the union. It’s the old saying that someone didn’t leave the ‘Democratic’ party, the party left them. We didn’t leave the country and its foundation of limited government and individual liberty, the ‘Democratic’ party is leaving us.

