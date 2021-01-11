DISTRUST OF GOVERNMENT

Anybody who hasn’t been sleepwalking through the last year will concur that 2020 convinced us that nobody in authority can be trusted. In the United States, both our legislative and judicial branches totally failed us. Most of our executive branch is now bailing out and abandoning our duly re-elected president. The last I heard he was at Camp David in the Maryland mountains. More about that later. Now as we are down to just nine days until January 20th, it’s impossible to really rely upon information coming from any so-called official source.

Conservatives here in Hawaii have long realized we cannot trust the Democrat authorities in our island state. I also empathize with many of my Native American friends who rightly distrust the Republican authorities back in Oklahoma who disrespect our sovereignty even after the Supreme Court decision in McGirt v Oklahoma.

Now in 2021, we have been taken off the offensive and the Stop the Steal initiative and put on the defense by a setup and accusations emanating from a false flag riot and invasion of the U.S. Capitol during the joint session of Congress on January 6th. Instead of going after the traitors who were about to give away our country to an interloper, they are now making a full-fledged effort to come after all Patriots, beginning with President Trump himself and extending to each and every honest patriotic American. Worthless and vengeful Senators like Mazie Hirono are calling for Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley to resign, when she should look in the mirror and realize she is the culprit who hates this country.

Most of your RINOs in Washington DC are on the wrong side of history. Most of them in your state capitals and city halls are also. So if you cannot trust your government, whom can you turn to?

ANTI-SOCIAL MEDIA

We’ve all been called things in Twitter that would probably make a sailor blush and told to do some things that even a contortionist could never accomplish. It is a place of hatred and animosity and very little civil discourse. Nobody ever convinced anybody of anything in Twitter. It has always been the home of disinformation and hostility. Therefore, we do not truly mourn its demise as they expel all of us Patriots from POTUS all the way down to us in the trenches.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use "NOQ" as the promo code for 10% off!

But, if we want to communicate, where do we go from here? Everybody said, well let’s just use Parler. Then both Apple and Google conspired to delete the app which can no longer be installed on your phones. Play Store no longer makes it available for Android. Okay, then we’ll just access it using DuckDuckGo on the internet. Then co-conspirator Amazon is shutting down their servers probably before I finish this article tonight. Parler may be back but may or may not have all the previous accounts and posts available.

If nothing else, doesn’t this show you the extent of the conspiracy? Democrats and Republicans in our government have conspired against We the People. Now every Tech Giant is also lined up to censor us. Twitter, Facebook, Google, Apple, Amazon and the list goes on.

There are some other apps still available at this moment which I have downloaded before they are also taken away, including Gab, CloudHub and Telegram. Chances are, first of all, they will be overloaded by people trying to access them. Then the same conspiracy will do everything to eliminate them as well. Are you beginning to see how serious this effort is to keep us from expressing any views that are in opposition to the tyranny that now controls our country? Well, folks, if you think this oppression now is bad, you ain’t seen nothing yet until the Harris-Biden Administration takes over [and I said that exactly the way I intended to say it].

FAKE NEWS

I’ve been around since the time of President Harry Truman and I have never experienced a bigger feces-load of disinformation than what we are being bombarded with at this very moment. Be very careful and discerning whom you rely upon for information.

You’ve probably heard reports that either the Pope or the President of Italy or both have been arrested and that Mike Pompeo was involved in this effort. You’ve probably also been warned that Chinese troops are lined up on our borders with both Mexico and Canada to invade at any moment. What else have you heard? How did you get that info? There are a lot of Chicken Little “The sky is falling!” videos from serious-sounding people we’ve never heard of. It’s usually fairly easy for me to tell which ones are not credible, but my first question is whether these people really believe what they say or whether they are intentionally misleading us.

WHAT IS REALLY HAPPENING?

The sad and tragic reality is that all of these matters combined have intentionally put us in the dark so that it’s difficult to determine what is really going on. As I said earlier, it has been reported that President Trump went to the presidential retreat at Camp David this weekend. That would seem a very prudent action. It would be better for him to stay secluded and out of the public milieu but there were reports today that he might actually try to visit the Mexican border wall. Right now I hope he is singularly focused upon saving the United States of America from the Gathering Darkness.

John Chapter 3

19 This is the verdict: Light has come into the world, but people loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil. 20 Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed. 21 But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what they have done has been done in the sight of God.

There are also reports that there were U.S. Special Forces members who infiltrated the group that penetrated the Capitol on January 6th and that they secured Nancy Pelosi’s laptop. At this point, I really cannot assess whether that is credible or not. If so, that would be a treasure trove of treason which would implicate Americans in high places here and abroad as well as foreign foes. It would also explain why the Speaker of the House panicked and called for both impeachment and the 25th Amendment. If reports are accurate that Nancy Pelosi asked the Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff to take the military launch codes [the “football”] away from President Trump, our constitutional Commander in Chief, that is nothing short of an attempted coup d’état.

THE PRESIDENT’S CONSTITUTIONAL OPTIONS

I am not an attorney but I did enforce the law for many decades as a federal officer with U.S. Customs [USCS/CBP]. I am most concerned right now that there is a conspiracy of both members of our own government and high-tech companies to isolate the President of the United States from the American people. We the People must not let this happen.

As of now it appears that allegations that Apple and Google would shut down the presidential emergency alert system may not have occurred. My Android phone still shows that it is turned on and cannot be turned off. But after Play Store took away Parler and censored our communications, I simply don’t trust them for anything.

I even called my cell phone service provider and phone manufacturer and asked them to make Parler available for download. They basically just deferred and said Google will do what Google will do. They said I should call Google. That is the most ludicrous suggestion I have ever heard that Google would reconsider and allow me to install the Parler app just because I politely requested them to do so. That kind of ego, I do not have! When Big Tech censors the President of the United States and Commander-in-Chief, they sure as heck don’t care what you or I think.

But President Trump has a responsibility not only to maintain control of that nuclear football in case of an actual kinetic attack against our country [we have already had a cyber-attack Act of War], he also must be able to communicate with We the People. Therefore, he must do whatever is necessary. Submitted for your consideration is the following federal statute with pertinent excerpts:

☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆

47 U.S. Code § 606 – War Powers of President

The President is authorized, whenever in his judgment the public interest requires, to employ the armed forces of the United States to prevent any such obstruction or retardation of communication….

Upon proclamation by the President that there exists war or a threat of war, or a state of public peril or disaster or other national emergency, or in order to preserve the neutrality of the United States, the President, if he deems it necessary in the interest of national security or defense, may suspend or amend, for such time as he may see fit, the rules and regulations applicable to any or all stations or devices capable of emitting electromagnetic radiations within the jurisdiction of the United States….

☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆

This is all still very much consistent with the Stop the Steal effort. Yes, they have successfully diverted attention away from the crux of the issue. Now we are defending President Trump against accusations that he incited a riot at the Capitol. That, of course, is hogwash. But we still have the real issue of intervention by foreign enemies with collusion by American traitors to steal this election. Let us never forget that!

THE GATHERING DARKNESS

We need to put this into historical perspective. If you or I had lived at the time of the American Revolution, information would have traveled only at the speed of the fastest horse available. During the old Pony Express and covered wagon days, a letter or what we now call snail mail could take weeks or months to get to its destination, if ever. Now I suppose we’re somewhat better though from Hawaii mail is notoriously slow. If it goes by boat, it takes a couple of weeks to get to the mainland. But I just had a personal instance where even first class mail couldn’t get a package from Hawaii to Oklahoma within a week. But I think those of us old enough do remember when exchanging letters meant waiting at least days for a turnaround and response even if the other party responded immediately.

I’m not the most tech-savvy person in the world and when I first heard about the internet about 30 years ago, I read a book called The Cuckoo’s Egg. A good one for some of you old-timers perhaps. Then when public access to the internet became available in the mid-1990s, it was kind of an exciting experience though we were treading in unknown territory. We had a form of MS-DOS-based email in the government since about 1987. Even as far back as when I started in 1979, we had computer-to-computer access, but not between individual users. So, having the ability to use email from a home computer was a new experience.

Then since we all got so-called smartphones, though sometimes I think they’re pretty dumb, we’ve gotten spoiled at being able to use email and social media on our phones in a mobile environment wherever we are. It became as close to real-time as possible. The problem was we didn’t really stop to think about who was providing these services and how they could unilaterally withhold them for political purposes from those who would not go along with their warped ideologies. We never really developed any recourse and right now our U.S. Congress is unwilling to hold these Big Tech companies accountable for their transgressions. But Congress is so corrupt that they have too much to lose by challenging their co-conspirators in industry just to benefit their innocent constituents.

I guess it’s good sometimes to have gallows humor, but I saw today that they would not allow conservatives to have pigeons because it might allow us to communicate with one another. My response was, don’t tell that to the Democrats because they wouldn’t understand that was just a joke. AOC would probably introduce the bill tomorrow.

SO WHAT ARE WE GOING TO DO NOW?

I used to facetiously say with a football metaphor that if you don’t know whether to go for a touchdown or kick a field goal, drop back to the 40 and punt. But this is a real-life threat and not a game so therefore we must go for the win. If they turn the stadium lights off, we will be on the field with our flashlights on our helmets even if we have to charge them with a personal generator. We are already into overtime. The buzzer sounded on November 3rd but the final score has not been tabulated. Don’t trust the scoreboard, which will remain on even when the stadium lights are extinguished. It is owned by Dominion and uses Smartmatic software. It always shows the other team as being ahead.

So what we do is use every means available to remain in contact and stay in touch with one another. Google controls the voice recognition on my phone which I use to compose these articles and it has never been as slow and tedious as it is at this very moment. But, they can oppress us and they can harass us, but they will never, never defeat us.

ALL IS NOT LOST

To sum it up, even though they are shutting off the lights and closing down the communications channels, America survived in an age of pre-technology. They only had radio in World War II and only black and white television when I was a child. So, America has survived before without the internet and without social media and without smartphones.

At this time, we need to trust that President Donald Trump is doing his utmost to do what he must. Even though we may not have access to information the way we have recently, this is the time to pray and believe that God is still firmly in control. Nine days can feel like an eternity when events are fast-developing.

America’s best days are yet ahead! I’m not expecting any epiphany or any lightning bolts from Heaven, but the Lord Himself will ensure that His will be done! Neither a Harris nor a Biden nor a McConnell nor a Xi nor Big Tech can stand against the inevitable! God doesn’t take sides. It is We the People who choose whether to be on His side or on the side of the enemy.

They can never shut off our communication channel with Almighty God through prayer. That was available even in the day of candles and kerosene lamps. It served the Founders of our Nation very well and it will do just fine for you and me.

MODERN-DAY AMERICAN PATRIOTS

It’s time to recall the words of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, written in 1860 just prior to the first U.S. Civil War.

☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆

Listen, my children, and you shall hear of the midnight ride of Paul Revere….

*****

So through the night rode Paul Revere; and so through the night went his cry of alarm….

*****

Through all our history, to the last, in the hour of darkness and peril and need, the people will waken and listen to hear the hurrying hoof-beats of that steed, and the midnight message of Paul Revere.

☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆

That happened in 1775, recalled in 1860, and now it’s once again midnight in 2021 as the war clouds once again gather, time for another midnight ride by today’s Paul Reveres. Saddle up, my fellow Patriots!

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.