President Trump has been banned on Twitter. His account is listed as “suspended” but that’s how they label accounts that have been permanently banned. If they’re just suspended for a period of time, as the President’s account was until yesterday, then they keep it up but deny access to post.

Conservative accounts, the ones that remain, are already blowing up about this.

TRUMP.🚨 BREAKING REPORT: President Trump’s account @realdonaldtrump had been suspended from Twitter *PERMANENTLY.* — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 8, 2021

Breaking … Twitter has just suspended President Trump. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 8, 2021

And there you have it… they just permanently banned the President of the United States. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) January 8, 2021

Big Tech has indefinitely suspended The President of the United States.. This is CRIMINAL and cannot be allowed to stand.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 8, 2021

BREAKING: President Donald Trump permabanned from Twitter. Apple threatening to remove Parler. The suppression of free thought is on. pic.twitter.com/qrlhRPYuw5 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 8, 2021

As has often been said, they don’t just hate him. They hate those who support him, perhaps even more than they hate the President himself. We always knew this day would come. It’s here. According to The National Pulse:

The disturbingly Orwellian move comes as tens of thousands of conservative accounts were removed from Twitter over the past few days.

President Trump had been urged by his supporters to act against Big Tech tyranny for years, but the White House never viewed it as a priority, nor did most Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Many people argue that without his Twitter account, Trump would not have been able to initially get around mainstream media bans and blackouts of his original 2015/6 campaign. The President was also removed from Facebook a few days ago.

Earlier today, we were part of the purge.

