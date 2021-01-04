Twisted, evil sex. From time immemorial, it’s been the Devil’s currency. That’s a crying shame because proper loving sex is a beautiful thing. The great comedian George Burns wrote in his autobiography that his wife and fellow comedian, Gracie Allen, always laughed at him when they made love. Laughter, happiness and love should be the context for sex as C. S. Lewis wrote in The Four Loves:

“The psychologists have so bedevilled us with the infinite importance of complete sexual adjustment…[that] we have reached the stage at which nothing is more needed than a roar of old-fashioned laughter.”

Article originally published at America: The Blog. Support Lenora’s work by donating through PayPal.

When the Devil has twisted sex into some horrible monster, there is no laughter. Only performance and power, evil and control, manipulation, mind control, horror and death.

Lin Wood’s revelations over the weekend shocked all good people but why!?! We’ve known for millennia that twisted, evil versions of sex have always been the Devil’s currency and he’s been using it to great effect in this country for decades (at least). In our goodness, we simply didn’t realize how far it had pervaded our Corridors of Power.

Wood only shared one way the Devil’s own Deep State uses sex to compel our judges and politicians to do their bidding. Perhaps it goes even further than simple crude blackmail.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use "NOQ" as the promo code for 10% off!

Perhaps…perhaps…

MK Ultra Mind Control

Lin Wood’s tweets didn’t shock me as much as they should have because of my past research into MK Ultra Mind Control years ago during my research for my old Psych Central blog.

It was one of those bunny trails one stumbles upon and then hops down out of curiosity. The further you go through the Looking Glass, the more bizarre yet strangely believable things become. This cockeyed, illogical world actually begins to make more sense the more you learn about Mind Control!

If (like me) you’ve ever suffered from intense mental abuse and/or found yourself in a cult/cult-like social circle, you’ve suffered from Mind Control. Your compliance is compelled via pain: physical, mental, spiritual, emotional and/or sexual pain.

But pain isn’t enough. If the pain and/or the threat of pain is removed or you escape, you may easily go rogue and turn whistleblower as I did.

A better method for Mind Control was needed and developed by the Nazi “doctors” during World War II. After the war, we brought these evil geniuses to our shores, under new names and identities through Operation Paperclip. They worked for our CIA in a program called MK Ultra, perfecting their Nazi methods for Mind Control.

In a nutshell, the brain can be re-programmed via trauma so if the right trigger is flipped, you will behave in specific preprogrammed ways, whether you want to or not. A perfect example are those surprisingly catatonic mass shooters who always say the same thing when apprehended: “I acted alone.”

The perfect method for this re-programming is trauma and no trauma works quite so well as sexual trauma. Trauma via sexual acts so creatively evil and twisted that you and I could never even imagine them. Sexual acts that are identical to those used in Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA), in fact.

Trauma so severe, mind-twisting and painful that the mind of the victim is split in two (or more) “alters” like Jeni Haynes, PhD.

One half of the brain remains “you,” the normal person with morals and beliefs, warmth and heart, a job and a family. The “you” who wouldn’t dream of hurting a fly let alone a child.

The other half of the brain is the one programmed by the trauma. It will do its handler’s bidding (no matter how heinous) when triggered by certain keywords/images. Often, the victim will not even remember committing any heinous acts.

If you don’t believe this, just watch The Manchurian Candidate starring Denzel Washington, Liev Schreiber and Meryl Streep, who was listed by Isaac Kappy before his death. Small surprise after she sprang to her feet at the Oscars to give a standing ovation to rapist and pedophile, Roman Polanski.

The Manchurian Candidate told us the truth about Mind Control. But were we listening!?!

And this is where we circle back to Lin Wood’s tweets. They didn’t go far enough!

Everyone is focused on blackmail, blackmail, blackmail.

What if it’s more than that? What if those in power are actually Mind Control victims themselves!?! It does not let them off the hook for their evil behavior, especially if they willingly joined the cabal as adults. It’s simply an angle that no one has written about yet.

What if, in addition to being blackmailed, they were themselves traumatized sexually as children or young adults to the point of becoming MK Ultra Mind Controlled victims themselves?

Many of our entertainers are MK Ultra. Why not politicians and judges as well??? Their ascension to power was assured via the Dominion machines. It’s a closed system. Perfectly controlled. (Too perfectly!)

We assume that our judges and Congresspeople are normal, like us. That they grow up normally, get educations and then decide, “Hmm, I think I’ll go into politics.”

What if they don’t decide? What if they’re chosen, perhaps from childhood!?!

What if they were themselves “sacrificed” (volunteered for horrible SRA sexual abuse) by their own parents who were themselves members of secret societies/cabals. This would split their minds and program them to do the Deep State’s bidding, as they are so perfectly doing now.

Perhaps this is also why almost no judges nor Democrat politicians have “gone rogue” to support Donald Trump’s obviously valid election lawsuits. Could mere blackmail be that powerful? Or is it something beyond that? Mind Control, in fact.

Are the other halves of their split brains being triggered to obediently do the bidding of “Dr. Green” or whomever controls the keywords to trigger their traumatized minds? Do they even consciously remember their own SRA inculcation into Mind Control? Do they even remember committing pedophilia themselves or did they do it while triggered!?!

It’s a theory and one that bears more investigation. I can’t prove it but neither can you nor anyone disapprove it! But I promise you this: Someone knows and they’re dribbling out the information to us in fits and starts, so we don’t become too overwhelmed.

Americans are good people. It’s to our credit that we’re incredulous and horrified.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.