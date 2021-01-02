Other contested states get more headlines than Nevada. It isn’t because any less voter fraud happened there than states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, or Georgia, but with only six electors, the state’s questionable activities have fallen under the radar. But at this point, every elector is important which is why this new story of voter fraud in Nevada is striking.

Not surprisingly, mainstream media isn’t covering it at all, but former congressional candidate Mindy Robinson has remained on top of the Battle Born State and has been retweeted by President Trump multiple times for her coverage. Here is her most recent bombshell:

BREAKING NEWS: Over 56k ballots in Clark County that were adjudicated by hand, were purposely separated from their envelopes…which makes tracing and auditing these votes IMPOSSIBLE. This is criminal! Nevada deserves fair elections NOW!@realDonaldTrumphttps://t.co/42CvciZeTJ pic.twitter.com/ZjjbjHd0Jf — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 1, 2021

360 News Las Vegas reports:

According to the Nevada Secretary of State’s website, Joe Biden’s margin of victory was a little over 39,000 votes state wide. Following the election, the Trump campaign sued to strike some 4k votes from non-citizens, 19k votes from vacant lots, 1,500 votes from dead people, 15k votes from out of state voters and 84K votes from folks who double voted. Carson City Nevada District Court Judge Russell dismissed the case citing insufficient evidence. But one category they missed was adjudicated ballots.

Adjudicated ballots are ballots where the voter’s intent is unclear because of voters’ errors including, an X marked instead of filling in the circle for the candidate, voting for both candidates in a given race, crossed out votes and other serious issues where the intent of the voter is unclear. Remember the hanging chads in Florida? Same issues except with paper ballots where its extremely difficult to determine whom the voter actual intended to vote for.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use "NOQ" as the promo code for 10% off!

According to the US Supreme Court Case in 2000, Bush v. Gore, all 56,000 adjudicated ballots are illegal votes.

The reference to the infamous 2000 Supreme Court case referred to the “hanging chads” that caused such a raucous at the turn of the millennium. According to an anonymous constitutional scholar we queried regarding this, the previous ruling does seem to invalidate the adjudicated ballots.

As news of voter fraud in multiple states continues to be ignored by mainstream media, all eyes turn to January 6th to see which Republicans on Capitol Hill will defend the Constitution and which ones will stay in The Swamp.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.