Repeal Section 230. That’s really all President Trump wanted when he vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act. Sure, there were requests to stop the renaming of military bases and a few other tidbits, but if Congress presented him with the exact same bill he vetoed but with the removal of Section 230, he would have signed it and called it a day.

Instead, Congress felt it best to mount a veto override and force the NDAA onto America with Section 230 intact. We expected this from the Democrat-led House, but there was still hope that the Republican-led Senate would find enough objectors to the override to force their hand on the issue. We were wrong, and in retrospect our hope seems foolish. Of course they wouldn’t act against Section 230. They enjoy being the victim. They even renewed their victimhood within minutes of the override.

You literally just overrode the veto on 230 and you’re going to tweet this? https://t.co/zzFcBKzLvq — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 1, 2021

This is standard operating procedure under Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Talk a big game, but take no action. We saw it for years as they ceremoniously “repealed” Obamacare repeatedly when they knew it would get vetoed. The moment they had a President who would sign it, suddenly they became impotent. And that’s by design. Most Senate Republicans are worse than feckless. They thrive in a state of victimhood.

President Trump lambasted them on Twitter, as expected.

Our Republican Senate just missed the opportunity to get rid of Section 230, which gives unlimited power to Big Tech companies. Pathetic!!! Now they want to give people ravaged by the China Virus $600, rather than the $2000 which they so desperately need. Not fair, or smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2021

Big Tech is a huge problem in America, especially for conservatives. Senate Republicans did what they do best: Bow to their overlords while feigning righteous indignation.

