We are facing unprecedented times in America. We’ve had almost a year of lockdowns, riots and anarchy in the streets and now a stolen election reminiscent of a Third World Dictatorship. During difficult times like this, we see who the true Patriots are. As we’ve long suspected, the GOP simply has no spine and refuse to take a stand for truth and the Constitution. In response to the stolen election of 2020, we are seeing that there are very few Republicans willing to take a stand for the sanctity of our elections. It’s time to separate the wheat from the chaff, as the Bible says. The line is drawn in the sand, Republican leaders: you are either with us or against us. If you refuse to take a stand against Election Fraud, you are clearly against us.

Eric Matheny, host of Bob & Eric Save America here on Freedom First Network, joins this episode of Freedom One-On-One with Jeff Dornik to expose the RINOs that are in leadership selling out to the Globalist Left. The reality of this is that we, as Patriots who love America, can no longer tolerate this constant selling out from our leaders. It’s time we say: Enough is Enough! If you refuse to defend President Donald Trump in exposing the Deep State’s rigging of this election, then we are done with you!

It’s do or die time for America, folks. We are in the fight for our lives. Are we willing to have rise up and take our country back? Or will we fold like Republicans always have? I don’t know about you, but I’ve got the President’s back all the way! I hope you’ll join me…

