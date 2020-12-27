“Michael Richard Pence is an American politician serving as the 48th and current vice president of the United States. He was the 50th governor of Indiana from 2013 to 2017 and served six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2013.” [Wikipedia]

UNTIL NOW

Mike Pence has been very low key in contrast to his boss. I can fully empathize with his desire to remain behind the scenes and support the efforts of others. Sometimes a subject matter expert and reliable hand is what is needed to steady the course of history. Not all of us are made for the spotlight.

I was duly impressed with Mike Pence’s performance as he basically demolished Kamala Harris in the VP debate. While the mainstream media was focusing upon a fly that landed on his white hair, I was actually paying attention to what he was saying and how she fumbled her attempted responses. Mike Pence would probably make a very good president and commander-in-chief someday. But, let’s focus on the here and now, plus the very immediate future.

JANUARY 6TH

Millions and millions of Americans are going to descend upon Washington DC that day. A message will be sent to Congress that we demand they follow their constitutional oaths. If not, they should either be recalled immediately or at least voted out as soon as possible. Nearly every Republican in both the Senate and the House of Representatives has failed his or her constituents miserably. So all that stands between us and unacceptable election theft is the current Vice President in his role as President of the U.S. Senate.

Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence are people of faith. They properly put our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ first in their lives and never fold when they are criticized and persecuted for their adherence to the Gospel Truth. Now, we just need the same kind of unwavering allegiance to the Constitutional Truth where Mike Pence is virtually all that stands between us and a future of Marxism. I frankly don’t know why Mr. Pence did not send a demand on December 23rd to the states for a valid slate of electors as was widely anticipated by so many patriots. But, it is apparent that our 48th vice president is fully aware of the significance of his role which cannot be overestimated. We may have depended too much upon the Supreme Court to intervene. Recriminations against Chief Justice John Roberts are going to have to be realized, but right now Mike Pence is the man of the hour!

APPEAL TO MIKE PENCE’S OATH TO UPHOLD THE U.S. CONSTITUTION

Today, the condemnation of our American government is that a precious few persons who have been elected to positions of authority are men and women of principle. Most accede to the expediency of the moment, squelching their conscience should they possess one. Mike Pence is not in that category.

Had he lived in a different era, I sincerely believe that Mike Pence is one of the few American leaders today who would have stood firmly with our Founders in opposing the tyranny which they all faced. He would not have put a moist finger in the air to see which way the wind was blowing before making any consequential decisions. He would have had the courage to sign the Declaration of Independence and would have fully supported the formulation of our unparalleled U.S. Constitution.

Once again, just as patriot Thomas Paine wrote and encouraged the armies of General George Washington, these are the times that try men’s souls. Many in today’s world don’t even acknowledge the existence of their immortal soul, pretending instead very naïvely to be the masters of their own destiny. But, Mike Pence beyond question knows he has a soul and that he is responsible both to the U.S. Constitution and to our Divine Creator.

APPEAL TO MIKE PENCE’S RESPONSE TO HIS BETTER ANGELS

It has been said that there is good in the worst of us and that there is bad in the best of us. If Adolf Hitler had any good in him, he certainly killed all such inclinations within himself as he committed genocide against humanity. Whatever bad Mother Teresa may have had within herself, she successfully surrendered to God and followed her better angels in service to humanity. Unless perhaps Xi Jinping might happen perchance to read this article, I suspect that no one else is in the same category as Hitler. I also doubt that any of us is as virtuous and altruistic as Mother Teresa.

I do honestly believe though that even today in America, more of the population is closer to Mother Teresa than to Hitler. We just have to become contrite and listen to the voices of our better angels. I believe this metaphor really just represents the working of the Holy Spirit, the Third Person of the Trinity, in our hearts and minds and souls.

Mike Pence is obviously a very decent and introspective human being. I very much recall in the 2016 election when he had first supported the candidacy of Ted Cruz. However, when Donald Trump got the nomination and called upon him to be his running mate, he listened to his better angels and recognized that Donald Trump was going to become our 45th president and that he could serve alongside for the good of our country. Having already served in Congress and as Governor of Indiana, public service was very much in his blood.

A MIRACLE FROM GOD

The Almighty often uses us mortals when He changes the course of history. Whether it was Gideon in the face of a formidable foe, or George Washington crossing the Delaware or Abraham Lincoln giving the ultimate sacrifice to reunite America, God did not just supernaturally cast out the armies of the British throne, nor did He defeat the Confederate rebellion with lightning bolts from Heaven, nor will He in an epiphany declare that Joe Biden is not the legitimately elected president of the United States. We all know that’s not how things happen.

Rather, a man of flesh and blood will stand before a joint session of the United States Congress on January 6, 2021. Others have eloquently written about both the constitutional and statutory elements of his duties. Rather, I want to appeal to his heart of hearts. Not many people in the course of a few hours can change the course of history. Michael Richard Pence is one of those few!

You know what you have to do, Mike Pence, and every Patriot in America is praying for you to do it on January 6th!

