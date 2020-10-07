When Susan Page was announced a month ago as the moderator for the Vice Presidential Debate, many heralded the selection as a truly unbiased choice. She is not one of the cable news networks’ talking heads and has never expressed an opinion about debaters Mike Pence or Kamala Harris that would indicate bias. But dig a little deeper and we see that she’s not only surrounded by (and married to) those who adamantly oppose the current administration, but has also been very cozy with one of the most powerful Democrats in Washington, DC.

Let’s start with her upcoming book, “Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power.”

Meet tonight's VP Debate moderator, Susan Page. Oh and it looks like she has a book out, too. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/PxWrmM8BQM — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) October 7, 2020

Some will point out she has written books about multiple politicians, including former First Lady Barbara Bush. This is true. But considering the rhetoric that has been coming from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for the last four years, one would be remiss to not see a challenge with a moderator who literally wrote a book about the President’s greatest political foe in DC.

What about her family? Can we glean any insight into her political leanings from her family’s donation habits? Let’s see…

Tonight's debate moderator Susan Page's family supports The Lincoln Project ("Republicans & Independents For Biden"): "DONALD TRUMP IS KILLING US"https://t.co/NDhI0OnTfz — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 7, 2020

Families are diverse. There are Democrats in my family, for example, and it makes for interesting non-conversations during holiday reunions. But the best insight into a person’s personal political beliefs can usually be found in the spouse. It’s not impossible for people of opposing political views to be married, but it’s often challenging, particularly when the family is made up of people in the public eye. Just ask Kellyanne Conway. So what does Susan Page’s husband think about the election? For that answer, we turn again to independent journalist Paul Sperry:

Susan Leubsdorf Page's columnist hubby: "Less than 24 hrs after Trump stumbled thru a mistake-laden, misleading Oval Office speech on the pandemic,Biden outlined a series of proposed federal governmental actions in a presentation that sounded more presidential than the president" — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 7, 2020

Tonight's debate moderator Susan Leubsdorf Page's Washington columnist hubby not exactly a Trump-Pence fan: How is the Trump presidency going? “About as I expected.” — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 7, 2020

This is tonight's debate moderator's husband's opinion of President Trump: Carl P. Leubsdorf: Trump's lies go on and onhttps://t.co/z4qivPFfCf — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 7, 2020

Like I said, there are Kellyanne and George Conways out there, so this is not a “smoking gun” about her bias. It’s highly likely that based on the circumstantial evidence she’s either left-leaning or a glutton for familial punishment, but that’s just circumstantial. Has Susan Page herself ever said anything about the President? Why, yes, yes she has…

Susan Page: Trump a ‘Big Threat’ to GOP’s 2016 Chances https://t.co/aBpOW3VKwx — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) October 7, 2020

VP Debate moderator Susan Page has an upcoming book about Nancy Pelosi. Her family donates to anti-Trump groups. Her husband speaks out against the President publicly, as has she. Unbiased moderator? Nope.

