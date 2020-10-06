Cal Cunningham is in big trouble. The lieutenant colonel in the United States Army Reserve who has served on two active duty tours is the Democrats’ nominee for U.S. Senate against Republican Thom Tillis. It has been considered one of the seats the Democrats have the best chance of flipping from red to blue, but they’re now facing a major problem. Cunningham is in the midst of a major sex scandal that includes him sending lewd texts to multiple women other than his wife.

In any other election year, the race would likely be considered over. Tillis is an incumbent, and while the state is shifting purple, such a scandal for his opponent this late in the race should secure the seat for the Republicans. But this is not a normal year. COVID-19 fears have propelled record numbers of early mail-in ballots. In North Carolina, over a million ballots—about one in six voters—have been mailed out. Of those, nearly 400,000 have already been received. The 2016 Senate race was won by a more popular Republican, Richard Burr, by 267,000 votes.

Tillis is more vulnerable this year than Burr was in 2016. Mail-in ballots are believed to favor Democrats this year with most Republicans calling on voters to go to the booths in-person. Meanwhile, Democrats are pushing for ubiquitous mail-in ballots, though North Carolina has maintained their absentee ballot request rules.

According to Patrick Howley at National File, one of the women who received nude texts from Cunningham had sex with him in his family home.

BREAKING WE HAVE OBTAINED NEW Cunningham Mistress Sexts. She has Nude Photos of Cal and she had sex with him in Cal's family homehttps://t.co/SM6pAaR4yM — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) October 6, 2020

Can Cunningham drop out and be replaced by another Democrat? No.

“A candidate must withdraw more than 60 days prior to the election,” general counsel Katelyn Love said in a Tuesday email sent to the Charlotte Observer by the state elections board. “After that, withdrawal is not permitted and any votes for that candidate will count for that candidate.”

Democrats may flip a Senate seat through their rabid push for everyone to vote-by-mail and to do so as early as possible. How many voters would have liked to have this information on Cal Cunningham before sending in their ballots?

