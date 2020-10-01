Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is really bad at communicating. She’s a product of the social media generation that relies on short-form insults to make their points. When she was growing up, “n00b” and “l33t” were common terms in her world.

Today, she took offense to a meme. It wasn’t just any meme. It was one created by Senator Ted Cruz’ team to demonstrate his perspectives on the Democratic Party. Referring to a line by Joe Biden during the debate, Cruz acknowledged that Biden may be the nominee, but he’s not really in charge of the party. Bernie Sanders and the radical wing of Democratic-Socialists are actually in the driver’s seat.

Biden may be the Democrat Party’s nominee, but we know who is driving the train. https://t.co/i0pVuunNh2 pic.twitter.com/p9LqbsRGZ7 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 1, 2020

AOC was not impressed. Her “l33t” social media prowess compelled her to call out the Senator. But instead of just hitting back, she tried to make it personal by doing what Democrats do best: Call people white supremacists. Cruz, a Cuban-America, is about as far from being a white supremacist as she is, but that didn’t stop her from making an unhinged comment on his post.

I must say, Ted Cruz making poorly executed memes while riding in the quiet car of the White Supremacist Express is pretty on brand for both him and 2020 https://t.co/cqWKxHFKs9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 1, 2020

As our EIC noted, it’s possible she took offense because fellow “Squad” member Ilhan Omar is in the seat ahead of her.

She's clearly triggered. Why? Because @SenTedCruz put @Ilhan in the seat ahead of her. Nobody gets to be closer to Bernie than @AOC. Nobody. https://t.co/8DXad16BWA — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) October 1, 2020

When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. For Democrats, when all you have is Joe Biden, everything has to come down to race since identity politics is all they have left in the tank. That’s why AOC attacked Ted Cruz as she did.

