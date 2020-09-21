In the month of September, Sweden has had a total of 27 coronavirus deaths, approximately 1.4 deaths per day. They did not go into massive lockdown mode like most of the rest of the world. By comparison, New Jersey with around 1.4 million fewer people, has been in some of the most draconian lockdown conditions for months. In September, New Jersey has had 101 coronavirus deaths, or approximately 5.3 per day.

Sweden has effectively defeated COVID-19. They have reached a state of approximately 25% antibody rate for their population, which seems to be the cap. Unlike other diseases, COVID-19 is often fought off by healthy bodies so quickly that antibody accumulation never happens. In other words, there are many who catch it and beat it without even noticing they were sick.

The only real lockdown Sweden mandated was for large gathering to be limited. Otherwise, there have been no face mask or social distancing mandates, no businesses forced to be shut down, and no schools closed. They went about their business as usual with precautions recommended to citizens. They did not do everything perfectly; their lack of precautions for the elderly caused spikes in deaths from mid-April to early-May, but since then they have been on a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 deaths.

But even Sweden’s “spike” was small when compared to locked down states in America. Sweden’s heaviest death toll day was April 15 with 115 reported coronavirus deaths. Smaller New Jersey, deep in the middle of their lockdown, had a high of 519 deaths on April 30.

In the latest episode of Conservative News Briefs, JD and Tammy discuss the facts about the lockdowns and how Sweden’s smart moves helped them to defeat COVID-19 while the rest of the world is still lagging behind.

If the real numbers about COVID-19 were ever widely discussed, we’d quickly learn the lockdowns and mandates are counterproductive. The data is out there, but the media’s agenda does not approve of actual science.

