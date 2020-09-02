Warning, this is going to infuriate you.

“One man, One vote by mail, ONCE.”

That saying is a paraphrase on how liberty is lost with false promises of socialism. History has shown that you only get to vote for socialism once. From then on, a nation’s socialist left will cheat and oppress the people to keep an iron grip on its power.

The video is a commentary from journalist Tim Pool on how the nation’s socialist left wants to cheat and win the election. He doesn’t pull any rhetorical punches, and this is well justified given the facts on the ground. While Mr. Pool is self-described as socially liberal, over the past few months he has made the case to himself as to why everyone should vote for President Trump.

Predicting what the left will do is by simply looking at places they already control.

Glenn Beck recently interviewed former Trump national security official Michael Anton on his predictions in a new book titled, The Stakes: America at the Point of No Return, in which he says what could happen if the left takes control. He makes the point that it is easy to see what the left will do by just examining what they’ve already done in the people’s republic of California or New York.

The following notes on the video make this quite clear:

Democrats predict LANDSLIDE victory for Trump. But, Biden still wins. They have BROKEN the election. Several reports suggest that even though Trump will win after a week of finding new votes, Biden will be the actual winner. Its how it played out in California. Republicans won almost every mid-term race, and then a week later it all flipped for Democrats after new votes were being found in the mail. This is all on the Democrats. As Birx and Fauci have said, it is safe to vote in person. But, for some reason Democrats refuse. Perhaps we are being set up to expect a broken election that Democrats will try to delegitimize after Trump actually does win.

Needless to say, this could lead to conflict that could make us all feel nostalgic for the “peaceful” times of this year.

A top Democratic operative admits that cheat by mail has been going on for decades.

If we were to listen to our comrades on the national socialist left and their media minions, this story doesn’t exist. According to them, voter fraud doesn’t exist. However, in reality it does exist and has for decades as this top Democratic operative admits. He details how fraud is more the rule rather than the exception.

In the story from the New York Post entitled, Confessions of a voter fraud: I was a master at fixing mail-in ballots, he points out how the envelopes are more secure than the ballot and that he simply runs it through a copy machine to manufacture as many votes as are needed.

Mail-in voting can be complicated — tough enough that 84,000 New Yorkers had their mailed votes thrown out in the June 23 Democratic presidential primary for incorrectly filling them out. But for political pros, they’re a piece of cake. In New Jersey, for example, it begins with a blank mail-in ballot delivered to a registered voter in a large envelope. Inside the packet is a return envelope, a “certificate of mail in voter” which the voter must sign, and the ballot itself.

…

He would have his operatives fan out, going house-to-house, convincing voters to let them mail completed ballots on their behalf as a public service. The fraudster and his minions would then take the sealed envelopes home and hold them over boiling water. “You have to steam it to loosen the glue,” said the insider. He then would remove the real ballot, place the counterfeit ballot inside the signed certificate, and reseal the envelope.

Further on, he revealed that he often has postal employees who simply toss out votes received in a Republican part of town or search out ballots for destruction. He also describes how they go to polling places to impersonate voters, particularly in states that do not require voter ID.

The Bottom line: Democrats should be ashamed of themselves.

Anyone who has studied socialism can see some clear parallels with current events. As is the case in other nations, the socialist left is making all manner of impossible promises while being open in what they want to do in their national agenda, with gun confiscation at the top of the list.

Meanwhile, they are telegraphing that they aren’t above cheating to win. What they are hearing and witnessing should abhor anyone with any decency in the Democrat party. These kinds of dirty tricks should mean the end of that party, and if allowed to stand will mean the end of the country.

