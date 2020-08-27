Protests are vital components of American government for the people, by the people. But our right to protest is not universal. It’s not without limits. We cannot put others or even ourselves at risk for the sake of exercising our First Amendment rights. Seattle law enforcement tried to calmly explain this, but the Black Lives Matter protesters they engaged with last night were unable to grasp the concept.

A large group of protesters used their vehicles to block oncoming traffic on a major street in Seattle. SPD SWAT officer Jeff Geoghagan tried to calmly explain to them that they cannot put people in danger with their protests. Their vehicles and the protesters themselves were blocking a portion of road that included a highway off-ramp, from which vehicles coming off the highway at high speeds would be forced to stop suddenly. The protesters’ solution: Close the ramp.

WATCH Seattle agitators make fools of themselves, not realizing they don't have the right to block oncoming traffic for their illegal demonstration. Officer calmly explains, and they just absolutely lose it. (Warning: language.) pic.twitter.com/b37i5jqiRQ — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 27, 2020

The ability for Americans to travel in their vehicles is important. Emergency vehicles, for example, should not have to spend more time on the road simply because Black Lives Matter protesters want them forced to take a slower route. It’s an idiotic argument, one that does nothing to endear them to the people. But this has never been about endearing them. It’s about bullying. It’s about making people submit to their demands and exerting control over situations so their worldview is forced upon others.They want people to comply or get out of their way.

As law and order spirals into oblivion in cities like Seattle, Chicago, Portland, and Kenosha, police have a hard enough time keeping the peace. Having to deal with people who distort the Constitution is just another impediment.

