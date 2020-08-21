Having better things to do than watch a bunch of authoritarians issue warnings about what President Trump isn’t doing. We’re relying on news reports on last night’s democratic train wreck. They did not disappoint, with former President Barack Obama solemnly warning of a threat to democracy to a plethora of liberty grabber groups stepping ever closer to the gun confiscation line.

Perhaps those who dwell in the echo chamber of the nation’s socialist left consider this perfectly rational. They only look at the fact that people they disagree with have been silenced. They only look at one side on the issue of basic human rights, ignoring the blood-soaked history of their base ideology and what happens when they get their wish.

Two forms of human interaction epitomized by the first two amendments to the Constitution

These two forms of interaction are reason and force. People either voluntarily co-operate or they are forced to do so. Bluntly speaking, economic liberty is based on reason, while socialistic slavery is based on force. The latter is one of those truths the left would like to keep hidden until it’s too late, usually after the guns have been confiscated.

We are truly in the midst of the destruction of our country, but they are the ones tearing it down. One would think that the former president would know that we are a representative republic and stop referring to it as a democracy. Of course, this won’t be the first time he’s outright lied on a basic fact that under girds our country, and it won’t be the last.

After all, this is the man who endorsed the gun confiscation schemes implemented elsewhere going against a fundamental human right affirmed by our founding documents. Obama’s pitch included this line, devoid of self-reflection and remorse:

So I am also asking you to believe in your own ability — to embrace your own responsibility as citizens — to make sure that the basic tenets of our democracy endure. Because that’s what at stake right now. Our democracy.

There are times when you have to wonder what they think of us – the people they rule over from day one. They traffic in falsehoods, projecting their issues on others and then feign concern about the fate of democracy.

You can’t have a representative republic with restrictions on speech.

It’s more than hypocritical that the people who effuse their concerns over the tearing apart of our representative republic have no problem with what is ripping it apart. Polls have shown that many do not feel comfortable with expressing political views because of cancel culture.

This is virtually the exclusive province of the nation’s socialist left. It means you can’t have a civil conversation if you live in fear of being ‘canceled’.

Tearing apart the nation by tearing apart basic human rights.

Last night also featured the left’s agenda item of gun confiscation, as always couched in terms of emotionally laden but logically vapid talking points as reported by the Washington Free Beacon:

“I want a president who cares about our pain and grief, a president who will take on the gun lobby to ban assault weapons and close the loopholes to keep guns out of the hands of criminals,” Moms Demand Action volunteer Deandra Dycus said.

Never mind that there is no set definition of the meaningless phrase “assault weapon” compared to a gun that is precisely defined such as a Lorenzoni or Cookson repeating flintlock that were developed in the 17th century

The bottom line: The left has just begun trying to destroy the country.

These are just two examples from one night of rhetoric from the left. These are people who only used to pretend to be interested in liberty with the false label of liberal. Who feign being for ‘progress’ wanting to go backward with ideas that began in ancient Greece and have never worked. People who have the name ‘Democrat’ but want to shut down the basic precepts of democracy.

These are people who have gone beyond hypocrisy, they have to think that their audience doesn’t have the intelligence to pick up on their lies and destruction of liberty with their socialist national agenda. The worry now is that if there isn’t a substantial win by the pro-liberty right, the left will cheat and we go over a cliff. The time is now to point out their lies and hypocrisy, that is the true threat to our representative republic.

