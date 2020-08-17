Arguably the most appealing thing about national party conventions is the live nature of the event. The speeches may be scripted and the production may be carefully organized, but doing it live gives it the organic feel that voters want to see. That wisdom was tossed out by the Democratic National Committee as their “convention” was turned into a made-for-television Hollywood production that feels as organic and real as a China-grown soy burger.

This is an absolute disgrace. And for those who think I won’t call out the RNC if they do the same thing, guess again. Americans watch these conventions to see it in real time. We watch it to see how people perform under the pressure of bright lights, a huge live audience, and a massive television audience. We do not want to see a pieced-together production clearly scripted from multiple takes, especially when the presidential nominee had his segments so obviously shot multiple times. The continuity was missing from shot to shot because he apparently couldn’t get any of his lines right the first time.

COVID-19 has millions of Americans living in fear, but we expected to see something, anything that was live and not a pre-recorded infomercial. Social media reacted brutally.

Is the entire #DNC2020convention prerecorded? Is any of it live? What do you think the #GOPConvention will do differently? Watch our LIVE up to the moment coverage as it all unfolds NOW on @AVoiceNews! pic.twitter.com/8sSQX6oGXD — Dr. Gina – America’s Voice News (@RealDrGina) August 18, 2020

Is this an academy awards, a never ending commercial, or the Democratic convention? — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) August 18, 2020

Wait, they prerecorded the Democratic National Convention? Heavily edited. Clearly multiple takes, especially of Joe Biden. Democrats realize life happens in real time, right? This is especially concerning. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) August 18, 2020

Live shot of the DNC's prerecorded clap sessions: pic.twitter.com/a7pEionmq8 — America First (@AmericaFirstPAC) August 18, 2020

Is this the Democratic National Convention or a Hollywood award show? — Brad Parscale (@parscale) August 18, 2020

The main event of the night was supposed to be former First Lady Michelle Obama who recorded her segment last week. It was not received well.

"If you think things can't possibly get worse, trust me: they can, and they will…." —Michelle Obama, giving an honest pitch for Biden! #DemocraticConvention — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 18, 2020

I'm not sure who wrote that smoldering pile of racist gibberish that Mrs. Obama delivered on national television – but shame on that person. To borrow a phrase from Mrs. Bill Clinton, it was deplorable. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) August 18, 2020

Even Michelle Obama is borring a hell. What a mess. 🤦‍♂️ #DemConvention — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 18, 2020

Michelle Obama using the phrase “peaceful protestors” hoping to convince us Portland, Oregon doesn’t exist.#DNC2020 pic.twitter.com/XRDlqVDuW8 — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) August 18, 2020

Michael Obama: "All our lives we've raised our children with a strong moral foundation" AKA: "All our lives we've raised our children with a strong Marxist foundation" — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) August 18, 2020

As The Daily Wire noted:

The Democratic National Convention was brutally mocked online on Monday night during the event’s opening night as many commentators panned it as boring, cringeworthy, and obscene.

Just got a phone call from a prominent progressive who says: "There are a lot of unemployed TV people out there right now. They could have hired one of them to actually produce a compelling virtual convention." Yikes. #DemConvention — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 18, 2020

The cheesy videos that used to be the space fillers in the convention have become the convention. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) August 18, 2020

I don't think the broadcast networks were prepared for convention programming that didn't have ten-minute breaks between each appearance. They're all doing analysis nobody wants. pic.twitter.com/ybmZfST1E4 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 18, 2020

not a policy in sight just vibes — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) August 18, 2020

this Democratic convention is like a more depressing version of the Jerry Lewis Labor Day telethon, and that involved kids with muscular dystrophy. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 18, 2020

I wanted to like it. I really did, I promise I did. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 18, 2020

Mainstream media currently has all-hands-on-deck trying to spin the debacle of the Democratic National Convention into a positive. George Foreman, Matthew Lesko, and Billy Mays combined couldn’t have made the sale with this infomercial.

