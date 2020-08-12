SIGNED, SEALED AND DELIVERED

Joe Biden’s preordained choice of Kamala Harris as his running mate seals the deal. Demographics and intersectionalism rule the day. The DNC Puppet Master pulling the strings had already determined how their ostensible nominee must go about choosing a person to run with him to be our next Vice President. If you think it was done purely on merit and qualifications, I hope the Tooth Fairy leaves money under your pillow regularly.

WHENCE COMETH THIS SORRY STATE OF AFFAIRS?

I didn’t really intend that subtitle as a double entendre so let’s not talk about Willie Brown at this point. Rather let’s go back and look at Democrats who have run for high office since World War II.

Harry Truman, the man from Independence, Missouri, was a haberdasher and not a wealthy man. He was also a very plain speaker. The main thing is that he was not totally wrapped up in himself as today’s Democrat politicians are.

I will note that I always say Democrat and not Democratic because the party has degenerated to the point where decisions are made by a very elite oligarchy and not by the common people anymore.

Adlai Stevenson posed no serious opposition against Dwight Eisenhower, the Five-Star General who had overseen Operation Overlord and the invasion of Normandy to win the war in Europe.

Then along came a charismatic young Senator from Massachusetts who had been a World War II hero in the South Pacific. The Days of Camelot were cut short but John Kennedy did stare down Nikita Khrushchev over the Cuban Missile Crisis. JFK’s most memorable line was ask not what your country can do for you, but rather what you can do for your country. When I was a teenager at the time, I used to do my best to repeat that line with his inimitable New England accent.

After that dark day in Dallas on November 22, 1963, a corrupt Southern Democrat from Texas instantly became President of the United States. Lyndon Baines Johnson sunk us deeper and deeper into the quagmire in Southeast Asia. I served in the U.S. Air Force in the Philippines and Okinawa while LBJ’s useless war in Vietnam raged on and on.

With the tragic assassination of Robert Kennedy in 1968, Hubert Humphrey was no match for Richard Nixon in the election that year. Four years later the best campaign slogan I’ve ever heard was McGovern McCan’t.

After Watergate, the Georgia peanut farmer was able to unseat the kindly but inept Jerry Ford. Jimmy Carter’s administration started out okay with the Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt but totally fell apart when he had no plan at all of what to do during the Iranian hostage crisis.

Ronald Reagan served eight years and ended the Cold War. The opposition Democrat ticket in 1984 of Walter Mondale and Geraldine Ferraro was an unmitigated disaster in which they won only his home state of Minnesota and Washington DC while the Gipper took the other 49 states even including Hawaii. I was actually here to help put Hawaii on the red state map back then and we shall strive to do it again.

George HW Bush was flying high after the first Persian Gulf War but his no new taxes pledge which he did not keep sealed his fate and the young Governor of Arkansas and his media conscious wife, took the election of 1992. World War II hero and patriot Bob Dole came nowhere close to defeating Bill Clinton in 1996.

The election from hell in 2000 which was ultimately decided in the Supreme Court of the United States left Al Gore bitter and out of office. Whether or not John Kerry was swift boated, he was certainly not up to being president.

Both John McCain and Mitt Romney tried to approach Barack Obama with kid gloves because they didn’t want to be accused of racism. Benghazi should have turned the tide in 2012, but it was not pursued. So, the man who was nominated only because he was seen as the non-Hillary candidate went on to carry out his threat to fundamentally transform the United States of America.

Everybody was ready to coronate Hillary in 2016, especially her hubby Billy Bob, but the American electorate had other ideas. But that was the genesis of the Democrat refusal to accept the reality of defeat and await the next election, determining to use disruption and subterfuge rather than offering a better alternative for America.

WHICH BRINGS US TO TODAY

The lessons of 1984 and 2008 should indicate that using demographics as a criterion for choosing a running mate has not worked out well for either major political party. Actually, the problem in ’84 wasn’t Geraldine Ferraro ~ it was more the uninspiring Walter Mondale. Sarah Palin just brought too much personal baggage to the ticket.

There absolutely will be a female vice president and of course a female president. But, it ain’t going to be Kamala Harris. Whether she might be better than Michelle Obama or Stacey Abrams is rather a moot point. The problem is the method by which she was selected which was totally out of the hands of the ostensible nominee Joe Biden.

I would suggest that an eminently qualified woman such as Nikki Haley may indeed be elected President as soon as 2024. It won’t be because of demographics as a female whose parents came from India. It would be because she is qualified for the office.

OUT OF TOUCH

The biggest problem with the Democrat Party in 2020 is that it no longer represents mainstream America. It has been totally taken over by ultra-leftist radicals who will do anything to destroy America and remake it in their own Marxist image.

Nobody right now even hardly remembers who George Floyd was. What’s going on in Portland has absolutely nothing to do with that incident. It is a pre-planned insurrection. I won’t say that the Democrats started it, but they most absolutely have refused to condemn it.

The images of today’s Democrat Party are a young bartender from New York City along with two Islamic operatives from Minnesota and Michigan. When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez actually accused Father Damien, the Belgian priest who gave his life from leprosy after ministering to lepers on the island of Molokai, of being a male white supremacist, absolutely no one in the Democrat Party, including those representing the State of Hawaii, had the decency or the guts to set her straight.

The fact that it was not a female in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill was the only thing that mattered to AOC. Again, service to humankind means nothing to the people who strictly employ intersectionality as a divisive tactic for their own selfish purposes.

PLACEHOLDER

That is the only way one can describe Joe Biden at this point. I have actually followed his career at least since 1988 when he first ran for president and was accused of plagiarism. He did not just pop on the scene. But until a matter of months ago, whether or not one disagreed with his politics, he did seem to be in control of his own mind. But, definitely not now. It should be obvious to one and all, even the most fervent Democrat operatives, that Mr. Biden cannot handle the nuclear football safely as Commander-in-Chief.

So it’s obvious that the powers-that-be ~ whoever they are ~ in the DNC have anointed Kamala Harris as their standard-bearer. The only remaining question is whether there will be a bait and switch at the virtual Democrat convention in which they put her at the top of the ticket and him as the running mate or drop him altogether ~ or ~ whether they actually think they can get him elected with her as running mate and then use the 25th Amendment to put her into of the Oval Office.

THEREFORE

Everybody just keep in mind that this 2020 presidential election has come down to either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris as president for the next four years. It will not be Joe Biden one way or the other. He sadly has deteriorated to the point where hopefully even Democrats wouldn’t risk that.

If Biden dares to debate, it will be no contest against Trump. If Harris debates against Mike Pence, the Christian gentleman from Indiana is quite up to the task.

The selection of Kamala Harris as supposed running mate comes as no real surprise to anybody. This whole Democrat campaign season has been one big farce. So, what you see is what you get.

NOVEMBER 3RD

I’m really not going to lose any sleep over this. Somehow we did survive 8 years of Obama. Whether we could survive 4 years of Harris, I really don’t think we’re going to have to find out. She has a lot of very dirty laundry. The president doesn’t have to expose that fact because it is self-evident.

Conservatives in America right now and a growing number of Independents and even Democrats are very unhappy with the over-reaching restrictions of this Coronavirus situation. Reasonable people understand that sacrificing our civil liberties is not required to keep this country alive and healthy. We are sick and tired of “seasoned politicians” deciding for us what we should be deciding for ourselves in everyday life.

Those of us who still believe in and practice traditional Family Values and Christian lifestyle will oppose the Democrat Party’s assault on our deeply held values. But even those who do not share these values are going to reject a nanny state that turns them into serfs in a medieval style feudalistic environment where the common people have no rights and just do as they are told or perish.

The longer the riots continue, the longer they counter-intuitively defeat their purpose by energizing America against this Marxist Revolution. The longer the Democrat Party is complicit in these riots, the more it loses what little credibility it may have left even among a diminishing number of people who depend solely upon groupthink.

DO YOU WANT THE NEXT FOUR YEARS TO BE LIKE 2020?

I didn’t think so. Then Donald Trump is your candidate for re-election. From the failed impeachment which exonerated him to the biological attack emanating from China to the Marxist insurrection, nobody in his or her right mind is going to put the party behind that into power.

Yes there will be votes for whomever the Democrat ticket is comprised of. Some people simply never learn. But the momentum in America right now is to reject this attempt to take away all that makes life livable.

Who wants to live in a world where Marxist protests are permitted but attending church is not? All diversions such as college football will not be here to distract us from the mission at hand because the Democrats have eliminated that.

So now from the lockdown in our homes, we can all focus on what really matters which is to re-elect Donald Trump and let America return to being America again!

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit



