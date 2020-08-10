We’ve been told for years to “trust the experts.” When Al Gore came out with his movie An Inconvenient Truth, he repeatedly emphasized that all of the scientists agree that global warming was happening. AOC, Bernie Sanders and the Democrat Party continually claim that science tells us that we have twelve years left of earth as we know it unless we take drastic action to curb climate change. This supposed science that the Left are citing is actually based on nothing more than predictive models… not science.

Dr Cal Beisner joined Freedom One-On-One with Jeff Dornik to discuss exactly how these models are repeatedly making over-the-top claims that never come to fruition. We even saw this with the current COVID-19 “pandemic”, with the models highly inflating the numbers that they projected. So what is actually happening here?

Dr Beisner explains that there is a serious problem with projection of the political ideology of these “scientists” creating the models. We have to remember that these models are created with algorithms, which are created by humans. These people have particular ideologies, and science has morphed into nothing more than confirmation bias, not actually seeking out the truth. This makes it easy to take your bias and input that into your models, even if you don’t realize that you are doing it.

This has led to a lot of apocalyptic claims by progressive leaders, including Bernie Sanders, AOC and Bill Gates. Coinciding that with their belief in depopulation, they want to take drastic actions. Dr Beisner even breaks down those proposals, explaining what the results of the many trillions of dollars will accomplish. Hint: It’s not much.

And finally, Dr Beisner explains what the actual solution is to climate change and pollution. It’s not bigger government. It’s not socialism. It’s not environmentalism. It’s actually capitalism. He goes into great detail explaining exactly how capitalism is actually what is best for our planet.

The predictive models used by supposed experts are nothing more than confirmation bias. Let’s make sure that we are basing our actions on Climate Change and COVID-19 on reality, not made up predictions.

