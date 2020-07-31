Author Mike McCarthy sits down with Jeff Dornik to discuss his book The Rainbow Option. This book is a part of a fictional series taking a look at what could possibly happen if America is conquered and destroyed from within. Whether it’s dealing with socialism, Marxism, Communism and Islamic infiltration, much of what he predicted would happen in his book is now coming true before our eyes.

During this episode of Freedom Discourse, Jeff and Mike discuss his book and a lot of the current events, including Black Lives Matter and the Coronavirus Crisis, leading to ultimate authoritarian implementation of government and the stripping away of our Constitutional Rights.

For more information and Mike McCarthy and his books, please visit:

http://tinyurl.com/noahoption

http://tinyurl.com/rainbowoption

http://tinyurl.com/timsheloption

http://www.thenoahoption.com

