In years past, there were many America-loving Democrats. It used to be possible and be a patriotic Dem. Not anymore. The Democrat Party of 2020 literally hates this country, what it stands for and the freedom it provides.

We have to remember what makes America the greatest country in the history of the world. In all reality, it comes down to one word: Freedom.

If you look at the platform of the Democrat Party, their presidential candidate, Joe Biden, and their actions, it’s clear that they absolutely hate the idea of America.

When you and I, as freedom-loving patriots, see this great country, we see a vision of greatness, freedom and liberty. We see the ability to start a business and make something of ourselves. We see the ability to share our opinions without censorship. We love that we can worship God as we see fit. And we appreciate the diversity of thought and opinion that makes this country great.

When the Democrats see America, they see a colonial, oppressive, racist and hateful country built on the backs of the oppressed. They see freedom as sinful because that means that someone might hold a different opinion than them. They see free speech as wrong because that means that they can’t push their narratives down our throats. They see religion as something that needs to be destroyed, since religious people pledge their allegiance to God first, as opposed to the state first. They see capitalism as oppressive. They see traditional family values as outdated. And they will do whatever they can to make sure that you comply with their anti-God, anti-America and anti-freedom worldview.

As we head into the 2020 election and inch closer and closer to November, we are going to have a choice. Probably the ultimate choice to decide what kind of country America is going to be moving forward. You may like Trump or can’t stand him. That doesn’t matter. The question you have to ask yourself is this: Do you love America?

If you love America, you’ll vote for Trump. I don’t believe I’ve ever held that view before about a candidate. And it’s not even about President Trump, himself. It’s about what he stands for and what Joe Biden stands for. It’s about what conservatives believe and what progressives believe.

If you vote for Joe Biden, you are voting to fundamentally change America from what our Founding Fathers intended for us. You are voting for the scrapping of the Constitution. You are voting for censorship. You are voting for authoritarianism. You are voting for the racist ideology that we are to judge people based on the color of their skin. You are voting for the elimination of the police. You are voting for a globalist world without borders. You are voting for the utter destruction of the United States of America.

If you vote for President Donald Trump, you are voting for the Constitution. You are voting for the ability to protect your family. You are voting for the right to worship God as you see fit. You are voting for the right to disagree with the mainstream narrative and voice your opinions. You are voting for law and order. You are voting for the government to get out of your life and let you go about your life as you see fit. You are voting for the freedom to conduct business without governmental interference. You are voting for the America that true patriots love. You are voting to preserve the greatest nation in the history of the world.

You have a choice. A binary choice. You may try to act as if it’s not a binary choice. But let me tell you something: Only one of two candidates will become president. One represents America. One represents the end of America. If you don’t vote for America, you are voting for the destruction of this great country.

