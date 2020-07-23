It is becoming increasingly common for individuals and organizations to express support for Black Lives Matter. The challenge is in distinguishing between the movement that is supposedly against systemic racism and the Black Lives Matter organization that redefines race altogether in their quest to push anarcho-communism today on the road to totalitarianism tomorrow. The two disparate ideologies differ greatly in their stated goals, but are indistinguishable in every other way. It’s for this reason that anyone promoting the Black Lives Matter “movement” are in de facto support of the Black Lives Matter “organization.”

That includes Major League Baseball. Before the season opener between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals today, all players on both teams knelt in “support” of Black Lives Matter. But as I noted on Twitter, this isn’t about support. They may believe it is, but the combination of optics, narrative, and quietly spoken reality is that this represents Major League Baseball kneeling before and in subservience to the Black Lives Matter organization.

It’s time for those who support our brave law enforcement officers and who love the United States to end all support for Major League Baseball. They are not kneeling in support of #BLM. They are kneeling before BLM, embracing their Neo-Marxist agenda to destroy this nation.

There is no acceptable distinction between the Cultural Marxists who lead the Black Lives Matter organization and the so-called “activists” who are fighting “racial inequality.” Embracing a movement like #BLM means understanding what the underlying organization intends to do with that support. And as the Black Lives Matter organization has openly declared, their vision of America requires a systemic breakdown in order to usher in the Neo-Marxist worldview they promote. That means defunding law enforcement to oblivion with complete disbanding as their stated goal. It means ending capitalism, replacing it with the type of communist-socialist hybrid we have seen in Cuba. It has nothing to do with racial equality and everything to do with reversing their perceived status quo of white supremacy until the pendulum swings into black supremacy.

What makes the organization’s mission so confusing to some is that it really has nothing to do with race. Their version of “black supremacy” isn’t about skin color. A white person who embraces their Neo-Socialist ideology can be black while a black person who does not support them is not actually black. It stems from the teachings of Noel Ignatiev. Now is not the time to get into his beliefs, but in the briefest of terms he redefined what he perceived to be “black.”

Research into the work of this former Harvard professor finally answered the question of why BLM proponents are so negative about the perfectly rational slogan “All Lives Matter.” The fact is that the “black” in the interpretation of Ignatiev is a revolutionary Marxist. All those who do not agree with the Left ideology should, according to Ignatiev, be eliminated.

The slogan “All Lives Matter” blurs the concept of the enemy and brings confusion to the minds of revolutionaries. That is why any mention of “All Lives Matter” (or its version in support of the police — “Blue Lives Matter”) provokes such an acute reaction of the Left.

According to Ignatiev, “black” is not the level of pigment in the skin, but the level of adherence to the Marxist doctrine.

According to this definition, the great American free-market economist Thomas Sowell, although he has quite enough black pigment, is not “black.” The conservative justice of the U.S. Supreme Court Clarence Thomas is not “black” either. According to Ignatiev, many black Americans are not “black” just because they do not want to follow the Marxist dogma.

No thinking American is suggesting that racism doesn’t exist in America. No thinking America believes there is no police brutality. Most thinking Americans recognize there are racial factors that can help particular races, but even that goes both ways with the prominence of affirmative action policies throughout the country to counter so-called “white privilege.”

But the worldview the Black Lives Matter espouses is too easily discovered for anyone to claim ignorance in their support for the #BLM movement. This is not a situation where activists can stake a claim to what they feel the movement is to them. As the leaders of the Black Lives Matter organization have declared on multiple occasions, only those who abide by their worldview have the right to use their branding or hashtag. Only those who embrace their ideology should willingly bow before them.

One of the only positives to come out of the coronavirus crisis is to demonstrate we can live as Americans without professional sports. Now that MLB and others have declared their hatred for America, patriots must find a new pastime.

