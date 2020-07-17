Are you liberal or leftist?

It’s always fun to ask that question of certain people because most will avoid it, while a few will try to claim the impossibility of having both qualities. Try it yourself and see the results.

Those kinds of questions are great at rooting out the gross inconsistencies of the far-left. While true liberals believe in individual rights and freedoms, committed leftists of the tyrannical ten percent don’t hold the same values. Their exploitation of cancel culture is proof they have no real use for liberty.

Leftists value power over everything else, and it was quite indicative that a Bernie Sanders leftist in one of the project Veritas video said that true liberals would be the first up against the wall. Not to mention that the collectivist left is closely associated with the societal slavery of socialism.

While there are those who falsely conflate the two ideologies, basic word origins and practical realities show these are two distinct political philosophies. One is based in liberty, the other in tyranny.

“We all declare for liberty; but in using the same word we do not all mean the same thing. With some the word liberty may mean for each man to do as he pleases with himself, and the product of his labor; while with others, the same word many mean for some men to do as they please with other men, and the product of other men’s labor. Here are two, not only different, but incompatible things, called by the same name- liberty. And it follows that each of the things is, by the respective parties, called by two different and incompatible names – liberty and tyranny.”

Abraham Lincoln

Source:April 18, 1864 – Address at Sanitary Fair, Baltimore, Maryland

Evaluating political power is the only way to arrange the political spectrum

There is only one way to logically arrange the political spectrum. Some – particularly on the political left – use the terms left and right without any logical basis, continuing to confuse the situation to their benefit.

The proper form can be easily illustrated by assigning a numerical value signifying how much the precepts of political power and control are imbued in each of the political philosophies. These values are then used to arrange the political spectrum from one side to the other.

It could be any range of numbers, but 0 –100 illustrate the point. Zero signifies minimal or no government, one hundred signifies maximum or totalitarian government. The right or conservative side of the spectrum is based in limited government and liberty synonymous with a low desire for political power.

Anarchism literally means no government, anchoring the right end of the spectrum, with libertarianism right along side with minimal government. It also follows collectivism requires and extraordinary level of government control, placing them on the far left, with authoritarianism or totalitarianism topping out the scale at 100.

This logical progression from low to high means that these political philosophies can be in only one place on the spectrum. For example, for some inexplicable reason leftists like to push the absurd fantasy that anarchy belongs on the far-left. Numerical modelling shows this is impossible, going from 100 to 0 instantaneously.

The same holds true for any authoritarian ideologies being situated on the political Right. This means that political philosophies favoring liberty belong over on the right while far-left philosophies of control and expansive government belong on the far-left. This is why it’s wrong to conflate leftists and liberals and why they have trouble answering that question.

The bottom line: Recent events are revealing the ideological split on the left

While it was actually amusing to see them eating their own so to speak, the Harper’s Letter on Justice and Open Debate and its aftermath revealed something they want to keep hidden. That while true liberals favor individual liberty and basic human rights, the far-left radicals of the tyrannical ten percent do not.

They favor power over everything else, including individual rights, liberty and basic logic for that matter. After all, they have no problem shutting out opposing voices – even those that are ostensibly on their side.

This means they have no checks on their ideas, no balance to their insanity. So while they think they have suppressed opposing voices, that is only a temporary condition. As more people leave the fold, they become less and less powerful, only they won’t realize this is the case until it’s too late.

