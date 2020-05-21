President Dwight D. Eisenhower was one of the most intelligent men to sit in the Oval Office. He wasn’t just a good leader. He was also quite prescient, known for his discussion of the Military Industrial Complex during his farewell speech in 1961. This was essentially a prediction of what we saw with the Vietnam War and both Gulf Wars, particularly the second that was driven by this so-called Military Industrial Complex.

But in the same speech, he told of another challenge America would face, a challenge that we’re seeing rearing its ugly head today during the coronavirus crisis. His fear was that scientific-technological elite would drive policy. When you read this quote, keep Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, and other scientific-technological elites in mind.

In holding scientific research and discovery in respect, as we should, we must also be alert to the equal and opposite danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite.

We are seeing this very clearly happening today. It is the scientific-technological elite who are driving lockdown policies. Our “leaders” are deferring to these elites in ways that are harming our nation and destroying our very future. We will be discussing Bill Gates specifically in our NOQ Report Podcast later this afternoon, but I addressed Eisenhower’s words and the current state of affairs in this latest episode.

As long our leaders allow their decisions to be driven almost exclusively by the “approved” doctors, we’re going to continue these piecemeal “ends” to the lockdowns. We need to hear all of the facts. Eisenhower’s warning must be heeded.

