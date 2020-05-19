The success of the new NOQ Report podcast has prompted us to do two things. First, we’re partnering with the Freedom First Network to produce podcasts that focus on American exceptionalism, conservatism, and the defense of freedom. Second, we’re producing this new podcast, “Conservative News Briefs,” as our daily contribution to the conversation.

With the unmasking of most in mainstream media being far-left partisans and anti-conservative “journalist” activists, the need to see stories from a conservative perspective has never been greater. Unlike those who lean to the right and pretend to be unbiased, we are unabashed in our dedication to commenting on the news from a truthful, conservative perspective. Doing this with my wife at my side gives me the best partner I could ever have in this endeavor. We are both conservatives, but that doesn’t mean we’ll agree on everything.

This is the horrible, no-good trailer for the new show. It’s downright awful, and that’s not hyperbole. But we’re just not good at talking about ourselves. It’s only truth that matters, so please accept our apologies for this awful introduction. Thankfully, the show itself will be awesome.

